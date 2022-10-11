Cipla’s Indore plant gets World Economic Forum’s Lighthouse Network designation

Cipla Limited on Tuesday announced that its Indore Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) plant has been designated by the World Economic Forum as an ‘Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse’.

The company claims that this is the first Cipla facility to receive the coveted recognition. The organisation is amongst the first pharmaceutical companies in India and Asia and one of the few generic pharmaceutical companies in the world to be part of the Global Lighthouse Network, it stated on Tuesday.

Over the course of two years, Cipla deployed ‘Digital Automation Analytics’ (DAA) across a network of 22 Indian sites in parallel to unlock end-to-end costs, productivity, and quality leadership, the company stated on Tuesday.

“Cipla’s Indore Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility led this journey with 30+4IR use cases, spanning the Industrial Internet of Things, Digital, Advanced Analytics, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation, etc. These revolutionary technologies (along with other classic levers) resulted in reduced manufacturing cost, greater agility, and speed. The impact generated across multiple fronts at Cipla’s Indore Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility includes 23% rise in productivity, 28% decrease in specific Greenhouse gas (GHG)emissions and quality enhancement,” the company stated

The Global Lighthouse Network is an exclusive community of manufacturing leaders from across sectors who depict an accelerated adoption of 4IR technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models for resilience, growth and sustainability.

“This recognition is a true testament to our steadfast focus towards transforming Cipla into a digitally native future-ready organization. We have embarked on a journey to enhance our connection with patients, doctors & other stakeholders in line with our aspiration to reimagine operations across the value chain. Embedding a digital culture in the organisation enables us to stay ahead of the curve and helps achieve our sustainability pledges whilst increasing operational efficiencies. I would like to thank team Indore for this remarkable demonstration of digital transformation,” Umang Vohra, Managing Director, and Global CEO, Cipla said in a statement on Tuesday.

