CIPACA partners with VBR Mudnal multi-specialty hospital in Karnataka

Healthcare service provider CIPACA has partnered with VBR Mudnal multi-specialty hospital marking its foray into Karnataka, according to a top official.

The hospital is a 50-bedded facility offering a range of healthcare services in Yadgir, Karnataka.

“This hospital will become the first one to have tertiary intensive care unit (ICU) care in the district”, a press release from CIPACA said on Tuesday.

The partnership with Chennai Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Associates (CIPACA) is to provide affordable and quality intensive care to rural people as demand for critical care services grows manifold after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been our cherished dream to render quality ICU care services to patients who do not have the means to go to corporate hospitals in big cities in times of critical emergencies. Our objective is to provide quality and affordable critical care to patients”, VBR Mudnal multi-specialty hospital chief executive officer Dr Veerbaswant Reddy Mudnal said.

The ICU operations at the hospital was inaugurated by VBR Mudnal multi-specialty hospital managing director V Sangamma Reddy in the presence of CIPACA managing director Dr Raja Amarnath.

“ICU care involves teamwork. Every single member of the team must work in coordination to save the patient during the golden hour. More importantly, every staff in ICU should have the right skills and the latest knowledge to manage critically ill patients”, Amarnath said.

“This is where we have built core competency and proved our capabilities”, he said.

CIPACA operates intensive care operations in more than five states across the country and is working on a mission to provide quality ICU services in every taluk of the country in the coming years, the release said.