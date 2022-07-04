Chronic Migraines among women: Everything you need to know

By Dr. Shivananda Pai

Chronic migraine is a condition characterized by the experience of migraines headaches at least 15 days per month. Chronic migraine can interfere with a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks and may impact their quality of life.

In India, we have seen a 20 percent increase in migraines along with an increase in the prevalence of migraines among different age groups between 10 to 40 years. Chronic problems have increased after a pandemic because of stress factors. After the pandemic stress levels of each individual have increased, which in turn has increased headache frequency in chronic migraine patients.

Hormones play an important role in the causation of migraine. Hence the incidence of migraine is more in females. Most of the patients come to us at the early stages, due to awareness of the disease which is prevailing in Mangalore.

Chronic migraine has many possible causes, including Lifestyle and Genetic factors. Usually, a person suffering from chronic migraine would develop symptoms like blurred vision, frequent yawning and Drowsiness, one-sided headache, and vomiting. These symptoms of migraine come as episodic headaches.

Treatment for Chronic Migraine

Usually, there are two types of treatment one is acute treatment when they get a severe headache, we do you usually give a painkiller called NSAIDS which that is a Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is simple naproxen or a combination of a Domperidone and paracetamol. These are the drugs that are given for acute attacks, but the most important thing is for these patients to be put on a chronic medicine that is a prophylactic drug which prevents them from getting severe attacks, frequent attacks and the severity of the attacks get reduces and usually, these migraine prophylaxis medicines give up to three to six months So, this is about the migraine treatment and the most important thing in migraine is a disciplined lifestyle.

Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle is key to avoid Chronic Migraines

They should maintain a disciplined lifestyle like getting up time sleeping time taking food at a timely interval, not skipping breakfast not keeping lunch these are things which are which migraine patients should follow discipline, lifestyle, and a proper diet. Avoid eating junk food, avoid eating outside food, and avoid eating oily food, the migrant can get control so lifestyle modification and Yoga also play an important role in the treatment of migraine.

(The author is a Consultant Neurologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)