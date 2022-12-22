Cervical cancer vaccines to be given through schools, says Centre

The central government has said the cervical cancer vaccine for girls aged between 9 and 14 years will be provided primarily through schools.

According to the Ministry of Education, state and union territories (UTs) have been asked to start collating the number of girls enrolled in classes 5th to 10th in each district.

“It is mentioned that the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended the introduction of HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14 year-old adolescent girls followed with a routine introduction at 9 years,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination would be provided primarily through schools in a grade-based approach as school enrolment of girls is high. Those who are unable to attend school on the campaign day, the vaccination would be provided at a health facility. For out-of-school girls, the campaign would be conducted through community outreach and mobile teams based on age (9-14 years), it added.

Also Read India has highest number of cervical cancer cases in Asia

The U-WIN App would be used for registration, recording and reporting of vaccination numbers.

The Centre has also written to all States and Union Territories to create awareness on prevention of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccine among girl students across the country.

Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women.

“In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women and India contributes o the largest proportion of global cervical cancer burden. Cervical cancer is a preventable and curable disease, as long as it is detected early and managed deffectively,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

“Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus,” it added.

The Ministry also stated that prevention through vaccination is one of the pillars of the global strategy by WHO for the elimination of cervical cancer.