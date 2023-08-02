Centre prohibits production, sale of Ketoprofen and Aceclofenac for animal use

The central government has prohibited the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of ketoprofen and aceclofenac and its formulation, for animal use.

This comes after a discussion held during the 89th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), an organization under the Central Drug Control Standard Organization (CDCSO).

“…in exercise of powers conferred by section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), and after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, the central government, hereby prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of the drugs with immediate effect…,” the notice issued on 31 July revealed.

Centre bans Ketoprofen and Aceclofenac (FE.com)

Recently, Bangladesh became the first country to ban ketoprofen use.

According to media reports, the two drugs are harmful to cattle and kill vultures if they eat dead animals’ carcasses leading to ecological imbalance.

In December last year, scientists and conservationists called for a ban on the veterinary painkiller aceclofenac. Moreover, a public interest litigation on the issue is also at the Delhi High Court.

A recent study published by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and collaborators revealed that aceclofenac metabolised into diclofenac in water buffaloes, as it did in cows, threatening the already critically endangered Gyps vultures in South Asia.

“We recommend an immediate ban on the veterinary use of aceclofenac across vulture range countries,” the paper said as quoted by several media outlets.