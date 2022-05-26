CBD for relieving anxiety, controlling depression, and for improving better sleep

by Shivam Singhee

Modern ailments require modern remedies. With rising stress levels and constant hustling culture, especially noticed in urban lifestyle scenarios, the fact that one does not have time to pause in today’s world is rather concerning! And it has become impossible to deny that calming the mind is extremely critical.

Research reveals that the non-psychoactive cannabinoid is beneficial for panic disorder, social anxiety issues, post-traumatic disorder, and even obsessive-compulsive disorder. CBD indeed has strong anti-anxiety and anti-depression effects, and when you make CBD a part of your daily life, you will notice an overall sense of well-being and a calmer and relaxed mind.

Ever since it has shown to provide remarkable results for CBD enthusiasts in soothing the mind, CBD oil’s popularity has skyrocketed. Here’s a rundown of the key mental health conditions it can help with:

CBD helps to relieve anxiety

Whether it is a generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), or social anxiety, CBD oil has proven to be useful in managing these day-to-day issues. Anxiety can produce sweaty palms, nervousness, low energy, headaches, and even long term illness. CBD oil interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system of the body when consumed. CBD stimulates these receptors, thereby causing the body’s serotonin levels to change for the better. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial part in one’s mental health and can create anxiety if there is an imbalance in it.

CBD for depression

Bipolar, seasonal, psychotic, postpartum, premenstrual, and major depressive illnesses are among the various types of depression. Irritable behaviour, panic attacks, weight loss, low self-esteem, and thoughts of self-harm are some of the common symptoms of depression. While support groups might be beneficial, CBD oil can also be useful in managing depression; given that CBD oil has an effect on the hippocampus, which controls emotions in the body. This promotes a positive effect on one’s emotions by raising the serotonin levels in our body.

CBD improves quality of sleep

Various types of insomnia like onset, chronic, acute or behavioural insomnia have varied symptoms such as headaches, irritability, lack of coordination and concentration, daytime fatigue and lack of energy levels. While the types of insomnia may differ, usually the primary reason behind staying up late is just one – high cortisol levels in the body at night. When one consumes CBD oil, it reacts with specific receptors in the body in order to help improve the quality of sleep. It is evident that people who have been using CBD oil feel better rested, do not wake up groggy, and would feel fresh throughout the day!

Final thoughts

Last but not the least,CBD has a great effect on the nervous system and can promote the healthy functioning of the brain. Furthermore, CBD has proven to make one more level-headed, and users in the past have reported increased levels of focus and mental clarity after using it. Mental health ailments that commonly occur due to chemical and mental imbalances may need CBD at times to regulate the smooth functioning of the body. While therapy, daily exercise, meditation, eating right and following a healthy routine always help, additionally the usage of CBD certainly comes as an added advantage to your mental health.

(The author is a Co-Founder & CEO, Awshad. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)