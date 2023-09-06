Cases of mysterious respiratory disease reported in Hyderabad; Know all about its causes, symptoms and treatment

Mysterious Respiratory Disease in Hyderabad: There is a spike in cases of a mysterious respiratory disease in Hyderabad. According to media reports, this mysterious virus is only affecting children and adults with comorbidities.

Reportedly, the symptoms of the disease are similar to adenovirus, influenza, and Swine Flu. However, health experts maintain the disease has 100 percent recovery rate and has a normal time frame of five days.

What are the symptoms of this mysterious disease?

Reportedly, the symptoms of the disease include:

runny nose,

sore throat,

dry cough,

fever with body pains,

and breathing problems.

According to media reports, doctors have revealed that the upper respiratory system is first hit by the symptoms and then the impact spreads to the lower respiratory region.

Moreover, patients with such symptoms have undergone testing for a number of viruses such as dengue, swine flu (H1N1), avian flu (H3N2), influenza A and B, and swine (A) and B.

Reportedly, some of these patients have reported false positives as the mysterious disease is similar to these diseases.

How this disease is being treated?

According to reports, the patients have successfully responded to symptomatic treatment. Moreover, doctors have advised patients to drink plenty of fluids, practise isolation until they are fully recovered, and take precautions.