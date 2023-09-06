scorecardresearch
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Cases of mysterious respiratory disease reported in Hyderabad; Know all about its causes, symptoms and treatment

Doctors have revealed that the upper respiratory system is first hit by the symptoms and then the impact spreads to the lower respiratory region.

Written by Health Desk
Mysterious respiratory disease, swine flu, mysterious respiratory disease in Hyderabad, healthcare news,
Doctors have advised patients to drink plenty of fluids, practise isolation until they are fully recovered, and take precautions. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Mysterious Respiratory Disease in Hyderabad: There is a spike in cases of a mysterious respiratory disease in Hyderabad. According to media reports, this mysterious virus is only affecting children and adults with comorbidities.

Reportedly, the symptoms of the disease are similar to adenovirus, influenza, and Swine Flu. However, health experts maintain the disease has 100 percent recovery rate and has a normal time frame of five days.

What are the symptoms of this mysterious disease?

Reportedly, the symptoms of the disease include:

Also Read
  • runny nose,
  • sore throat,
  • dry cough,
  • fever with body pains,
  • and breathing problems.

According to media reports, doctors have revealed that the upper respiratory system is first hit by the symptoms and then the impact spreads to the lower respiratory region.

Moreover, patients with such symptoms have undergone testing for a number of viruses such as dengue, swine flu (H1N1), avian flu (H3N2), influenza A and B, and swine (A) and B.

Reportedly, some of these patients have reported false positives as the mysterious disease is similar to these diseases.

How this disease is being treated?

According to reports, the patients have successfully responded to symptomatic treatment. Moreover, doctors have advised patients to drink plenty of fluids, practise isolation until they are fully recovered, and take precautions.

More Stories on
Pharma and Healthcare

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 14:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS