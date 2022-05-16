Cancer surgery patients fare better with robot surgeons: Study

Scientists from University College London and the University of Sheffield through their recent study findings have suggested that patients with major abdominal surgeries should be offered robotic operations. According to the scientists, such procedures lead to quicker recovery and reduced time in hospital.

During their study, British researchers discovered that patients who had robot-assisted bladder cancer surgery recovered faster and were sent home sooner than those who had open surgery, which involves large incisions in the skin and muscle.

The findings of the study revealed that robotic surgeries in which surgeons guide minimally invasive instruments remotely, decrease the chance of re-admission by 52 percent. The scientists also found that it reduces the prevalence of blood clots when compared to open surgery patients by 77 percent.

The findings of the study which was the first of its kind were presented at the American Urological Association annual meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Reportedly, it took the scientists three years to complete this study.

“This is an important finding. Time in hospital is reduced and recovery is faster when using this advanced surgery. We see fewer complications from the improved mobility and less time spent in bed,” said co-chief investigator Prof James Catto, a professor of urological surgery at the University of Sheffield.

The trial was conducted from March 2017 to March 2020 and involved 29 surgeons at nine UK hospital trusts. Meanwhile, a total of 338 patients with non-metastatic bladder cancer were divided into two groups, with 169 patients having robot-assisted bladder removal and reconstruction, and 169 patients having open surgery.

The scientists who conducted this study claim that the study provides the strongest evidence so far of the patient benefit of robot-assisted surgery. According to reports, the researchers are calling on the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (Nice) to make robotic surgery available as a clinical option across the UK for all major abdominal surgeries including colorectal, gastrointestinal and gynaecological procedures.