Cadila Pharma appoints Ashraf Allam as global COO

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has appointed Ashraf Allam as its global Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Allam, who served as the CEO at the Public Investment Fund prior to joining Cadila Pharmaceuticals, will report to Group Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Modi, the company said in a statement.

Previously he has worked with multinationals such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Eli Lilly, BMS and Mundipharma, it added.

He also serves as a board member for a number of US, European and regional Pharma, Biotech, Medical devices, Diagnostics, Self-medication and technology companies. In addition, he is also serving as senior executive advisor for global private equity funds and family offices both in the US, Europe and in the Middle East.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Pharmaceuticals from Egypt and Post-Graduate Management Programmes from leading firms in the US and Europe, the company added.

Earlier this month, Cadila Pharmaceuticals signed an Investment Intention Form (IIF) with the Odisha government for setting up a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing unit under the state government’s newly-launched Industrial Policy 2022.

The multinational pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad focuses on manufacturing products ranging from API’s-Intermediates, finished formulations, OTC-Food Supplements, Biotechnology Products, and pharmaceutical Machinery.