Bonatra raises Rs. 5.5 crores in pre-seed round; Funding to be used to expand tech and product offerings

Bonatra, a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) start-up for men’s health issues, on Monday announced that it has raised 5.5 crores in a pre-seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund with participation from marquee angel investors like Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck.

According to the company’s statement, other investors who participated in the round include Satish Shetty and Anuj Bishnoi, Founders, Morningcart (Big Basket Daily), Ankit Maheshwari, CFO India, Cars24, Divyanshu Anand, VP, Cars24, Ankit Agarwal, VP, Global Business, OYO, Shakeeb Anwar, Head, Virtusa, UK, Sarath Ruthvic, VP, Brookfield, and others.

The funding will be used to expand technology and product offerings, build the team and grow the customer base, it claimed.

Over the last several years, the incidence of cardio-metabolic diseases in men has considerably increased, and the risk factors continue to be high. Issues such as loss of libido, fatigue, insomnia, receding hairlines, poor muscle mass, depression, repeated infections, and joint pains are commonly seen in young men.

A report by the World Health Organisation indicates that over 20% of India’s population suffers from at least one chronic disease. This rapid rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, thyroid, BP and obesity can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles, High-stress levels, unhealthy diets and poor nutrition. However, most chronic conditions are reversible through prevention, timely detection, and management.

“The company has served 1000+ patrons and works with 400+ doctors across India. Doctors form an integral part of the team at Bonatra and are invested in the patron’s journey. Over the next six months, Bonatra plans to partner with 2000 doctors to help patrons recover from various conditions like Diabetes, Thyroid, BP, Sexual health issues, Fatty Liver, Weight issues, etc.,” it stated.

“The incidence of lifestyle disorders in men across ages has increased over the past decade as a result of dietary changes and sedentary lifestyles. We founded Bonatra, intending to enable men to take proactive steps to prevent, manage, and reverse various health conditions. We have received an overwhelming response from our doctor partners and patrons for our holistic healthcare programs. We are pleased with our investors’ further validation of our products and business model. The new investment will accelerate our next phase of growth and enable us to strengthen our presence in the market,” Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, Bonatra, said in a statement.

