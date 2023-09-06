scorecardresearch
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Blackstone to help fund Permira Deal for Biopharma Firm Ergomed

Meanwhile, private debt managers such as Ares Management and Blackstone are able to write larger cheques as their funds get bigger.

Written by Bloomberg
Blackstone, Ergomed, Permira Deal, healthcare news, pharma news,
Ergomed shares were up 27% after news of the takeover deal.

Blackstone Inc.’s credit unit is lending funds to support Permira Holdings’ takeover of biopharmaceutical services firm Ergomed Plc, the latest sign that private lending firms are taking buyout business from banks.

Investment firm Permira agreed to buy UK-listed Ergomed for 1,350 pence per share in cash, according to a statement on Monday. Blackstone is supporting the acquisition with a £200 million ($253 million) unitranche loan and an £85 million delayed draw term loan, public filings showed.

Blackstone and Permira declined to comment, while Ergomed did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg News. Ergomed shares were up 27% after news of the takeover deal.

Also Read

The $1.5 trillion world of private credit is becoming an increasingly useful funding tool for private equity firms looking to take public companies private — a change from five years ago, when these transactions were nearly always the business of banks.

Banks are now getting more selective about which deals to finance, on concerns they won’t be able to sell on the debt to investors after the transaction closes. That’s been exacerbated by deal processes taking upwards of six months, at a time of market volatility and continued interest-rate hikes.

Meanwhile, private debt managers such as Ares Management and Blackstone are able to write larger cheques as their funds get bigger. They can also tout their speed and discretion to private equity firms.

In June, private debt funds at Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Asset Management led a £1.25 billion deal to support EQT AB’s acquisition of Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, beating banks to a deal that was the biggest European take-private of the year.

More Stories on
Pharma and Healthcare

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 07:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS