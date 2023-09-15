Biocon’s Syngene to invest Rs 788 Crore for campus expansion in Genome Valley, Hyderabad

Syngene International Limited, Biocon’s innovation-focused subsidiary, is expanding in the Genome Valley of Hyderabad. According to media reports, the expansion plan comprises the construction of 16.5 lakh sq ft of cutting-edge research laboratories spread over 17.5 acres.

Reportedly, the company has plans to inject Rs 788 crore and create 1,000 additional jobs in the project over the next five years.

On Thursday, K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana Government recently attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the expanded campus of Syngene International in Genome Valley Hyderabad.

“The R&D campus of Syngene in Genome Valley has grown 4 times and now houses more than 900 scientists. Genome Valley is regarded as the epicenter for drug discovery and development services in Asia, and Syngene’s expansion has further solidified Hyderabad’s status as a hub for R&D in India”, said the Minister as quoted by media outlets.

Also Read 10 lakh deaths due to cardiovascular disease are linked with lead exposure in India

In 2020, Syngene’s existing facilities were inaugurated and it includes 2.2 lakh sq ft of lab space and over 900 scientists.

Reportedly, the new facility is expected to begin after approvals.

“The Minister’s visionary leadership has created a world class ecosystem for Life Sciences & Syngene International Limited is thrilled to expand in scale and add another 1000 jobs”, said Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

The company also inaugurated a new PROTACS laboratory for research in proteins causing diseases such as cancer. It will also play a crucial role as a central compound management facility and it will also serve as a central storage facility for all compounds synthesised by its scientists.