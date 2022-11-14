Biocon’s net profit declines 10% to Rs 168 crore in Q2FY23; Revenue up 26%

Biocon ltd. on Monday announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022. The drugmaker reported a 10 per cent dip in net profit for Q2FY23 to Rs 168 crore on account of tax adjustments.

According to the company’s statement, its overall revenue from operations grew by 26 per cent during the quarter to Rs 2,320 crore led by 34 per cent year on year growth in the biosimilars business.

Biocon’s core Ebitda came in at Rs 816 crore, up 34 per cent.

“We reported strong consolidated revenue growth of 23% YoY for Q2FY23 at Rs 2,384 Crore driven by 34% growth in Biosimilars, 26% in Research Services and 18% in the Generics business. Our Gross R&D spending increased by 52% YoY this quarter to Rs 252 Crore reflecting our advancing pipeline that will drive our future growth. Core EBITDA was up by 34% at Rs 816 Crore, representing healthy core operating margins of 35% versus 33% in the same quarter last year. We have delivered a resilient performance in H1FY23, with all segments delivering strong revenue growth. We expect to consolidate this performance in the second half of FY23. Enhanced capacities and new launches will drive growth for our API and Generic Formulations business, while continued business momentum should help Syngene achieve its guidance for the full year. The consolidation of Viatris’ global biosimilars business and the strategic vaccines alliance with Serum Institute will add to the growth of the Biosimilars business in H2FY23. We have secured necessary financing and obtained relevant approvals for the Viatris transaction, which is expected to close shortly,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

In the APIs and Generic Formulations business, Q2FY23 revenue at Rs 623 Crore, up 18% (YoY) from Rs 530 Crore in Q2FY22. During the quarter the company launched two important products Sitagliptin and Vildagliptin in the EU, enabled by the brownfield capacity expansions undertaken at our Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam facilities. The Company also received five product approvals across markets.

In the Biosimilars business, Q2FY23 revenue stood at Rs 997 Crore, up 34% (YoY) from Rs 743 Crore in Q2FY22. Biocon Biologics’ YoY revenue growth was led by a strong performance of its biosimilar portfolio in advanced and emerging markets.

“I am pleased with the sequential as well as YoY growth of the Generics business in Q2, on the back of the stabilization of our API business, with immunosuppressants being a significant contributor. Our statins portfolio continued to encounter pricing pressures. Our Generic Formulations business delivered a healthy performance in the quarter, with both base business, as well as new product launches, gaining traction. The business also secured several key approvals for our vertically integrated products in the EU and the rest of the world (RoW) markets, providing further impetus to our geographical expansion plans in the quarters ahead,” Siddharth Mittal, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon said in a statement.

In the Advanced Market, the Viatris-led advanced markets business reported strong year-on-year growth on the back of improved performance by interchangeable bGlargine (Semglee), which reported an uptick in new prescription share of 14% and overall prescription share of 12% (week ended October 14, 2022). The company also reported an increased uptake of Fulphila in the U.S. with market share surpassing 10%, despite increasing competition.

The strategic alliance with Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS) for vaccines is on track for closure by Q3FY22, the company stated.

