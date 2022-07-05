Biocon Biologics receives EU GMP certification for its new biologics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Biocon Biologics Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it has received an EU GMP certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, for its new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru, following a GMP inspection in April 2022.

According to the company’s press statement, the facility, spread across 340,000 square feet, will enhance the capabilities to manufacture drug substances of their mAbs portfolio and will enable them to serve patients across the globe.

“This integrated, multi-product facility houses manufacturing suites, analytical testing laboratories, and warehousing. Upon successful completion and qualification in 2021, it was awarded the Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) with an Honorable Mention, by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE),” the company stated on Tuesday.

Biocon Biologics is a biologics company and it caters to innovative and inclusive healthcare solutions. The company has been developing biologics with scientific and technical capabilities since the last 15 years.