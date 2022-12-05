Biocon Biologics appoints Shreehas Tambe as Managing Director and CEO

Biocon Biologics on Monday announced that Shreehas Tambe, Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company. According to the company’s statement, Tambe will lead BBL in realising its goal of being a global biosimilar leader.

Tambe takes over from Dr. Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-Independent Director on the Board of Biocon Biologics. Arun has been an integral part of Biocon’s journey since 1990 and came back from retirement to step in as the Managing Director, the company stated.

“I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition. His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role. Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced Executive Leadership Team in building a future ready, world-leading biosimilars player and a well-recognized global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful

journey ahead,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics, said in a statement.

According to the company, Shreehas Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles.

“As I step into the role of Managing Director and CEO, I am deeply humbled and honored by the confidence that the Board of Biocon Biologics has reposed in me to lead the company. It has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzymes company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise. As a company, we have always pushed boundaries, challenged status quo, and Dared to Dream – Big! The recent acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business, is a game-changing event in our journey. As a fully integrated Biosimilars company this puts us in a unique position to serve patients across the world. Undoubtedly these are exciting times, and together with an exceptional team, I am looking forward to leading Biocon Biologics in the next phase of growth,” Shreehas Tambe, Managing Director & CEO, Biocon Biologics, said in a statement on Monday.

Over the past 25 years, he has helped build and shape Biocon’s biosimilars business and spearheaded the Group’s strategic capital investments, including its first overseas facility in Malaysia, the company claimed.

“He has also been instrumental in securing regulatory approvals and enabling the successful launch of several of the Company’s biosimilar assets in global markets such as the U.S. and EU. Shreehas Tambe holds a Masters’ degree in Bioprocess Technology from ICT (UDCT), University of Mumbai and has also studied Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology at the University of Pune. He was conferred the coveted Distinguished Alumnus Award (Professional) by his alma mater, the prestigious ICT, Mumbai, in 2020,” the company stated on Monday.

