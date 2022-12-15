Bharat Serums and Vaccines will acquire Firstline Pharma, Genomicks to enhance its presence in women’s health segment

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) on Thursday said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Firstline Pharmaceuticals Sdn. Bhd and Genomicks Sdn Bhd, to augment its presence in women’s health and reproductive therapy in Malaysia.

According to the company’s press statement, after the acquisition, the two companies will be held by BSV.

Incorporated in 2007, Firstline Pharmaceuticals Sdn. Bhd. is one of the leading distributors of fertility treatment in Malaysia. Genomicks Sdn Bhd was incorporated in 2016 and currently distributes medical devices in Malaysia.

“We continue to remain one of the few Indian biopharma majors with a strong global footprint. We are delighted to acquire Firstline Pharmaceuticals Sdn. Bhd and Genomicks Sdn Bhd as this accelerates our business goal of deepening our presence in South-East Asia. Keeping women at the core of our business activities, we are committed to bringing our broad portfolio of treatment options, devices, and advanced fertility treatments, which deliver improved health outcomes and have a measurable impact on their wellbeing,” Rahul Adakmol, COO-International Operations, BSV, said in a statement.

Moreover, the companies distribute a wide range of products which include FoliculinTM, Hucog, Humog, Profortil, Fortelle+Omega 3.

“We are delighted with this partnership with BSV as this not only expands BSV’s offerings in women’s health but most importantly, works towards bringing more products that will improve the lives of women in Malaysia. Over the years, we have established our presence in Malaysia and have played a critical role in bringing safer treatments and cures to our people. We are confident that this partnership will open opportunities in growing BSV’s presence in other business segments” said Logen Singam, Founder- Firstline Pharmaceuticals Sdn. Bhd and Genomicks Sdn Bhd, Malaysia in a statement.