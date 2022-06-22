Beta Bionics releases clinical trial data on Bionic Pancreas for Type 1 Diabetes

Beta Bionics recently shared the clinical trial data with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) on its insulin-only bionic pancreas known as iLet Bionic Pancreas for use in treating type 1 diabetes (T1D).

According to reports, pharmaceutical and med-tech companies have been looking for alternatives to improve or advance the efficacy of the artificial pancreas.

Experts opine that Type 1 diabetes is characterised by the inability of the pancreas to produce any or a sufficient amount of insulin. According to a study conducted in 2020, 15 out of every 100,000 people worldwide have T1D, and that number continues to increase.

Meanwhile, the study highlighted at the ADA conference highlighted that addressing high blood glucose levels in diabetic patients often leads to hypoglycemia. To mitigate and monitor that, the study uses the iLet pancreas.

“the iLet bionic pancreas (Beta Bionics, Inc.) is a purpose-built, fully integrated device that receives a signal from a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and contains autonomous, lifelong learning, mathematical dosing algorithms, which are initialized only with the patient’s body weight,” it stated.

According to the company’s press statement, Beta Bionics claimed that iLet bionic pancreas reduced HbA1c by 1 percent. They also emphasised the psychological benefits of product usage and stated that both adult patients and parents of pediatric patients cited less stress associated with potential hypoglycemic episodes.

Meanwhile, this study expands on its previous clinical trials by diversifying the T1D patient population. Furthermore, the researchers separated patient populations into subgroups based on racial, socioeconomic, and educational background, allowing them to analyze how this product impacts the social determinants of health.

“As a nurse practitioner and diabetes care and education specialist, I have always said a diagnosis of diabetes does not come with a math degree,” said Jeanne Jacoby, FNP, CDCES, Director of Medical Affairs, Beta Bionics, in the report.

Moreover, there are no necessary calculations or insulin dose inputs. Beta Bionics has not yet received approval from the FDA for commercial sale but will continue to conduct and present research on the product.