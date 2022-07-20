Benefits of opting for at-home hemodialysis

By Prabhat Kumar Srivastava

For patients undergoing dialysis treatment, regular trips to dialysis centers can affect their quality of life, putting added strain on their personal lives. Spending leisure time with family and loved ones may seem to be a thing of the past. Home dialysis or at-home hemodialysis can help in managing this stress and hassle while providing potential clinical and lifestyle benefits to patients. This is the reason why more and more patients are turning to home dialysis.

Hemodialysis or simply dialysis is a process of purifying the blood of a person whose kidneys are not working normally. With constant improvements in medical technology, home dialysis treatment has become more user-friendly today, making the whole process easier for patients as well as caretakers. At present, peritoneal dialysis (PD) and home hemodialysis (HHD) are two options available to people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

For those looking for greater flexibility and control of their lifestyle and treatments, home dialysis has emerged as a great option. Here are some benefits for those opting for at-home hemodialysis:

Improved patient outcomes

People who opt for at home dialysis are likely to perform the treatment more frequently from the comfort of their homes. In this way, frequent dialysis mimics the natural functions of their kidneys, with less waste and fluid building up in the body between treatments. The increased frequency tends to result in improved life-longevity, fewer negative effects, and more positive outcomes overall.

You will not miss out on time spent with family and friends

Patients who choose to opt for home hemodialysis, don’t have to miss out on personal time with their family and friends. They can have enough time at hand to pursue their hobbies or can just enjoy their free time watching their favorite TV shows or talk to friends over the phone and more.

Improved productivity

Individuals opting for at-home hemodialysis are generally able to call delivery therapists or clinical technicians for administration of therapy at a time of their own choosing and convenience. This is a great boon for working individuals who don’t have to miss out on going for work and can lead a productive and fulfilling professional life just like any other individual.

Reduction in travel-related expenses

Patients who choose home dialysis can save money each month on travel-related expenses while also preventing the stress and fatigue that comes along with in-person visits to dialysis centers. While these charges may not seem very much, these little savings add up.

Improved understanding of end-stage renal disease

Another major advantage of at-home dialysis is a deeper understanding of the disease as patients are more directly involved in their treatments. The knowledge that a patient may gain in this way leads to less fear and depression and helps in developing a positive outlook.

Conclusion

At-home dialysis helps in overall improved quality of life due to an accumulation of all the benefits that come along with it. The patients may see improved outcomes, save time as well as money, and gain a deeper understanding of their overall health. These individual benefits can add up and result in an improved quality of life. Home dialysis is getting more popular day by day due to the benefits and flexibility it brings to the patients’ lives.

(The author is Co-founder VitusCare. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)