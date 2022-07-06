Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children launches Wadia Journal Of Women And Child Health

Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children on Wednesday released the inaugural issue of the “Wadia Journal of Women and Child Health”. This is an endeavor to impart knowledge to peers and bring out good research and original articles in the field of Women and Child Health. This journal will be released once in four months in the English language.

“A robust healthcare system is required to strengthen education, accelerate research in maternal and child health, and implementation of public health interventions to tackle disparities and improve the lives of mothers and children in India. Women’s health, saving newborn lives, prompt neonatal care, malnutrition, child-labor problems, lack of mental health and immunization programs, providing quality care, managing vaccine-preventable diseases, and meeting the needs of children in urban and rural areas are some major issues that haven’t been solved yet and are a growing matter of concern,” Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO Of Wadia Hospital said in a statement.

Dr. Minnie also said: “The Wadia Journal of Women and Child Health (WJWCH) is a Double-blind peer-reviewed journal committed to publishing high-quality articles in the field of Gynaecology, Obstetrics, Pediatrics, and Allied science. The journal is owned by the Wadia Hospitals and published by the Scientific Scholar. It also aims at promoting knowledge, research, and education among pediatricians, obstetricians, and allied healthcare professionals related to this field. It offers a strong platform for researchers, students, and nurses, to make their valuable contributions to the journal.”

She also revealed that it is open access, peer-reviewed academic journal publishing the work done in the field of women and child health. An article published in the journal can be viewed without a fee by readers all over the world.

“It will allow authors to extend their exposure in the world of medical research and get worldwide recognition for their work. This journal can surely help to change the outlook towards women and paediatric healthcare,” she added.