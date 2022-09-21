Ayu Health Hospitals appoints Gaurav S. Gadgil as Senior Vice President, Products

Ayu Health Hospitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gaurav S. Gadgil as the Senior Vice President, Products. According to the company, with a successful 14 years of experience in product management leadership, Gadgil will be working towards building new products to improve healthcare outcomes for patients, along with the caregiving experience for doctors and hospitals, at Ayu Health Hospitals.

“Mr. Gaurav, who is an Indian School of Business (ISB) alumnus, is known as an experienced product leader, who has launched and grown Amazon Business and Amazon Distribution to > INR 1000Cr in revenue and > 1M customers. At Ayu Health, his job responsibilities would include providing strategic direction to product and business leadership, product strategy for all product categories, build new products to improve patient outcomes and to enhance care giving experience for healthcare providers, the company stated on Wednesday.

This announcement came right after Ayu Health’s entry into Delhi-NCR market, followed by national expansion announcement.

“We are delighted to on-board Mr. Gaurav Gadgil as a strategic leader at Ayu Health. We are confident that Gaurav’s diverse experience and innovation-oriented approach would be greatly beneficial in optimising the product range and boosting overall patient experience at Ayu Health. Gaurav has successfully led the product strategy for many well-known brands, and his contribution will surely add value to the healthcare ecosystem we are trying to build through Ayu Health,” Himesh Joshi, CEO of Ayu Health Hospitals said in a statement.

“I’m pleased to be appointed as a Senior Vice President at Ayu Health and look forward to working with one of the largest hospital chains in India. In this process of bringing healthcare to everyone, it is truly interesting how Ayu Health is utilising products and technology to provide a fantastic customer experience. I am beyond thrilled to lead the amazing product team at Ayu Health as we work to enhance patient outcomes, as well as the quality of care provided by hospitals,” Gaurav S Gadgil, Senior VP, Ayu Health stated on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Pandemic highlighted gaps in healthcare infra in India: Himesh Joshi, CEO & Co-Founder, Ayu Health Hospitals