AstraZeneca partners with Alveofit to scale up diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases in India

AstraZeneca India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Alveofit to offer IoT-enabled handheld spirometers at hospitals across the country. According to the vaccine maker, this partnership aims to embed the latest technological advancements in diagnosing and managing lung disorders and associated non-communicable diseases like asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and COPD.

“AstraZeneca continues to prioritize its vision to reduce the burden of lifestyle disorders and NCDs on the healthcare systems through meaningful interventions and partnerships. As a part of that, we are deeply invested in innovating and finding ways to develop a sustainable way to accelerate, improve and scale up holistic respiratory care across the country. Regular monitoring of lung functions and continuous engagement with care providers improve the overall treatment efficacy, and the early prognosis of respiratory distress reduces emergency hospital visits. Our partnership with Alveofit is a firm step towards collaboratively reducing respiratory ailments, complications, and morbidity rate through constant patient monitoring, HCP education, and improving respiratory health for all,” Dr. Anil Kukreja, VP – Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, said in a statement on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | AstraZeneca’s breast cancer drug Enhertu shows promising results in patients

The company claims that as a part of this partnership with Alveofit, AstraZeneca will provide Alveofit IoT-enabled handheld spirometers to the clinics and last mile hospitals to enable point-of-care spirometry for the optimised management of different lung-associated non-communicable diseases. It said that this will help track patients remotely and even conduct telespirometry with comprehensive care management solutions.

Moreover, as a part of the partnership with Alveofit, AstraZeneca has deployed spirometers at selected hospitals across the country, the company claimed. This includes ESIC hospitals for industrial employees, Command and Military Hospitals, General Hospitals, and last mile clinics in cities like Lucknow, Chennai, Nagpur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. In a pilot project conducted before starting this initiative, over 2800 patients were tested and around 35-40 percent. were diagnosed with lung issues across all the age groups right from 10-12 years old to 85-90 years old through this deployment.

“Alveofit-AstraZeneca collaboration is helping the basic respiratory disease diagnostics affordable and accessible at the last mile in public health infrastructure as well as through the corner clinics. These diseases disproportionately affect the low-income population given their living and working conditions. This deployment was the need of the hour given the rising pollution and post-COVID-19 world aiding the diagnosis of respiratory diseases early in the cycle, stopping them from progressing ahead, and helping raise the standard of life of the patients leading them to live a symptom-free life,” Dr. Prashant Patel, Founder – CEO Alveofit stated on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | AstraZeneca collaborates with Indian Society of Nephrology and launches CKD Academy

The company also claimed that AstraZeneca and Alveofit are planning to expand this initiative to tier-2 and tier-3 towns across India to make a basic respiratory diagnosis and care accessible for everyone.