AstraZeneca India launches iPHARMACY to up-skill pharmacists across India

AstraZeneca India on Wednesday announced that it has launched its up-skilling program for pharmacists, iPHARMACY. The company announced that in the first phase of this programme, they have partnered with Neethi, a Kerala state cooperative consumers federation limited company, to run this program in Kerala. As a next step, the company is planning to collaborate with large pharma-retail chains from across India to expand this program to other parts of the country.

The program will focus on inventory management, good pharmacy practices, customization of pharmacy for patients of future, and management of pharmacy during covid. The content and modules for this program are created by the team of experts from AstraZeneca and their partners, which will equip pharmacists across India to provide standardized and quality counselling, and support to the people.

“There is an urgent need to bridge the gaps in existing healthcare infrastructure and ensure that support reaches healthcare stakeholders and patients are empowered to address gaps thereby improving patient outcomes. Being a patient-centric organization, we promptly identify the challenges in patient-healthcare professional (HCP) connect and swiftly develop tangible solutions with the help of technology. Pharmacists being one of the major pillars of the healthcare system plays a very critical role in enabling patients to understand disease and medications for that. By understanding that, we have partnered with a leading cooperative pharmacy chain in Kerala, Neethi Medical Stores to educate and upgrade the knowledge of pharmacists for better patient outcomes,” Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President- Medical Affairs and Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, said in a statement.

Dr. Kukreja also said that through this initiative, they are trying to bridge the knowledge gap that exists at the point of care for patients. The curriculum of this program is carefully designed to enable pharmacists to deliver essential support services and standardized counselling for patients, he added.

AstraZeneca India also announced that it has chosen Moodle as the learning platform to run this course. According to the company, the entirety of the course module will take place digitally.

