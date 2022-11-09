AstraZeneca India collaborates with 4baseCare to enhance access to genomic testing for cancer patients

4baseCare, an oncology startup, on Wednesday announced that they have collaborated with AstraZeneca India for advancing cancer care in India. Under this collaboration, the two organizations will support advanced-stage cancer patients with targeted therapy options using affordable genomic solutions, the company stated.

“Historically, most of these tests were unavailable locally and were imported burdening the cost of treatment. As a part of the collaboration, AstraZeneca and 4baseCare will work with the oncologist community to support a large number of patients by providing these services locally and also at a low cost ultimately increasing the chances of identifying optimal treatment options thereby improving clinical outcomes,” the company stated on Tuesday.

According to a report by ICMR on the ‘Burden of cancers in India’, seven cancers accounted for more than 40 percent of the total disease burden; lung and breast cancer is the highest.

Moreover, studies suggest that the number of Indians suffering from cancer is projected to increase to 29.8 million in 2025 from 26.7 million in 2021.

The company claims that segments like ‘Precision Oncology’ help provide targeted therapy to patients by identifying which drugs would work best on which patient depending upon the unique biology of a patient’s disease.

Genomics-based molecular profiling is the bedrock of targeted therapy and has proved to be a life-saving diagnostics tool as it helps identify the best medical intervention path while treating a patient, the company claimed.

“There are 15 lakh new cancer patients diagnosed every year, and more than 60% have advanced-stage cancer that can benefit from targeted therapy. 4baseCare’s vision is to make comprehensive genomic profiling as affordable and accessible as doing an MRI or PET scan is expensive. This technology could be used to guide and personalize treatment for every advanced-stage cancer patients,” Hitesh Goswami, CEO, 4baseCare said in a statement.

Recently, 4baseCare launched another gene panel called TARGT IndieGene panel. The company claims that TARGT Indiegene is India’s largest and first population-specific tumor gene panel derived from Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome data from over 1,500 cancer patients across 28 different cancer types.

“AstraZeneca has always been at the forefront of bringing and enhancing access to advanced technology-based solutions for medical and patient benefits. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of science and transforming the lives of patients through the right partnerships. Our current collaboration with 4baseCare is advancing this vision and is aimed at integrating the use of advanced comprehensive genomics as a part of regular clinical practice. This will take us a step closer to strengthening the oncology ecosystem in the country thereby providing potential opportunities for improving long term outcomes significantly,” Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President – Medical Affairs and Regulatory, AstraZeneca India said in a statement.

