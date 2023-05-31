scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

AstraZeneca India appoints Bhavana Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October

At AstraZeneca India, Bhavana will oversee company’s financial strategy and operations, planning and analysis, and investor relations.

Written by Health Desk
AstraZeneca India appoints Bhavana Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October
AstraZeneca (File)

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bhavana Agrawal as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2023, following a transition period. She succeeds Rajesh Marwaha, who is retiring as CFO and full-time director of the Company from the close of business hours on September 30, 2023.

In a press statement, the company stated that Rajesh has been instrumental in building strategic frameworks for the company in India in tandem with the evolving environment of pharmaceutical sector in the country. As a board member, he has also been a strong anchor behind key initiatives focused on improving access to healthcare.

Also Read

“Rajesh has been an asset and a guiding light for AstraZeneca given his rich and diverse experience across industries. I want to thank him for his exemplary leadership and notable contribution in building our legacy in the country. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Bhavana to AstraZeneca at this this crucial juncture of our growth through innovation journey. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life changing medicines and with her unique global experience I am confident that we will be able to accelerate our goal of transforming patient outcomes,” AstraZeneca India Country President Dr. Sanjeev Panchal said in a statement.

Also Read

An All‐India rank holder as a Chartered Accountant, Bhavana has been a strategic finance partner for businesses with consistent performance in maximising revenue, margin and cash for over two decades. Her last role was as CFO of the Services business at GE Healthcare for Middle East, Africa & Russia, where she was responsible for revenue, costs, cash, planning session and financial closing activities in more than 30 countries.

Also Read

At AstraZeneca India, Bhavana will oversee company’s financial strategy and operations, planning and analysis, and investor relations.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 15:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market