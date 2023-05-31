AstraZeneca India appoints Bhavana Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bhavana Agrawal as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2023, following a transition period. She succeeds Rajesh Marwaha, who is retiring as CFO and full-time director of the Company from the close of business hours on September 30, 2023.

In a press statement, the company stated that Rajesh has been instrumental in building strategic frameworks for the company in India in tandem with the evolving environment of pharmaceutical sector in the country. As a board member, he has also been a strong anchor behind key initiatives focused on improving access to healthcare.

“Rajesh has been an asset and a guiding light for AstraZeneca given his rich and diverse experience across industries. I want to thank him for his exemplary leadership and notable contribution in building our legacy in the country. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Bhavana to AstraZeneca at this this crucial juncture of our growth through innovation journey. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life changing medicines and with her unique global experience I am confident that we will be able to accelerate our goal of transforming patient outcomes,” AstraZeneca India Country President Dr. Sanjeev Panchal said in a statement.

An All‐India rank holder as a Chartered Accountant, Bhavana has been a strategic finance partner for businesses with consistent performance in maximising revenue, margin and cash for over two decades. Her last role was as CFO of the Services business at GE Healthcare for Middle East, Africa & Russia, where she was responsible for revenue, costs, cash, planning session and financial closing activities in more than 30 countries.

At AstraZeneca India, Bhavana will oversee company’s financial strategy and operations, planning and analysis, and investor relations.