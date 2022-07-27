AstraZeneca collaborates with Indian Society of Nephrology and launches CKD Academy

AstraZeneca India on Wednesday announced the launch of their Chronic Kidney Disease Academy, in collaboration with the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN). According to the biopharmaceutical company, this academy will offer module-based learning for clinicians to enable them to provide better kidney care to their patients.

“The training program aims to cover the pathophysiology, presentation, diagnosis, complications and management of CKD. The announcement comes after the partnership agreed between both the organizations earlier this year on World Kidney Day, to create public awareness about kidney care and related health disorders, build education at primary care physician level on early diagnosis, prompt management and aid nationwide screening for at risk patients and general public to promote timely detection and holistic management,” the pharma major said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to experts, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a worldwide burden on public health systems with adverse outcomes of kidney failure and premature death. It continues to be the major cause of global morbidity and mortality. Early identification and prognosis of CKD helps to delay the disease’s progression, decreasing the economic burden on individuals, their family and the healthcare community.

According to a study conducted by the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN), at any given point, one in every 10 adults in India suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The mean age of people with CKD was investigated and it was found that about 20% of patients were aged 38 years or less. It is also estimated that 9 out of 10 patients may not even know that they suffer from a kidney ailment.

The company claims that through this program, AstraZeneca and the Indian Society of Nephrology aim to help clinicians and healthcare practitioners to provide holistic kidney care to their patients. Under World Kidney Day’s theme of ‘Kidney Health For All’, both organizations have strengthened their commitment to generating large-scale awareness and educating people about ways to improve kidney health.

“India currently stands at a critical point when it comes to managing Chronic Kidney Diseases. We are delighted to partner with AstraZeneca and further our efforts towards the management of significant practices for good kidney health. Awareness and early intervention remains the key, but it is equally important for physicians to meet the current quality standards in the care management involving kidney diseases. With AstraZeneca and top nephrologists, we are working locally and nationally to deliver accurate health information, address the current burden of CKDs and improve the clinical outcomes for patients,” Dr. A K Bhalla, President – Indian Society of Nephrology and Chairman, Department of Nephrology at Sir Gangaram Hospital said in a statement.

“Our kidneys play an important role in maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance besides excreting toxins. Today, Diabetes is one of the leading cause for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the country. CKD is one of the most common NCDs, leading to premature morbidity and mortality, globally including in India. There is an imperative need to refocus on government policies to prioritize kidney health, leading to major benefits for patients and the healthcare economy. With the intervention of AstraZeneca as a knowledge partner in our fight against CKDs, we are constantly invested in bridging the knowledge gap with the community for better kidney care,” Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, President Elect – Indian Society of Nephrology and Principal Director, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Fortis Escorts stated on Wednesday.

“Chronic Kidney Disease is a major cause of premature deaths in the world. Our association with Indian Society of Nephrology is a well calibrated step towards collaboratively reducing the burden of CKDs in India. By thoroughly educating the clinicians about the prevention, progression and management of chronic kidney diseases, we aim to reduce the associated mortality and morbidity rate in India. Holistic care of kidney health necessitates preventive measures against risk factors like diabetic nephropathy and hypertension, along with regular check-ups and the use of newer therapies for arresting and reducing the progression of kidney diseases. Together with ISN, we will be able to sensitize and thrust awareness on early detection, which is crucial to slow down progression of CKDs, in order to improve long term health outcomes,” Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President – Medical Affairs and Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company also stated that the certificate training course on CKD latest updates will train about 1000 primary care physicians through three interactive modules.

The modules would chronologically focus on the burden and risk factors of CKD, followed by the holistic guidelines for the management of CKD and lastly on newer therapies for better CKD management with a focus on SGLT2i inhibitors, the company claims.

“These modules will be delivered by 30 eminent nephrologists from across the country, who will serve as faculty for this program. The faculty shall be available both online and offline for mentoring young nephrologists and aiding scientific support. The modules will be 1 hour each and will be delivered by the faculty members in 3-4 months duration over virtual mode. On completing the three modules, a certificate of participation that will be endorsed by AstraZeneca and ISN, will be provided to all participants,” it stated.