Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

During the pandemic, Aster Covid Care was introduced to offer high quality, personalized and professional COVID care services at home which included Covid screening consultation, rapid antigen tests and emergency teleconsultation.

Aster DM Healthcare, has become the first healthcare provider in India to receive Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for its homecare division – Aster@Home. The international non-profit organization accredits hospitals across the globe based on their quality and patient safety standards.

The Aster@Home program was introduced to bring personalized, affordable, and quality healthcare to the doorstep of patients. A combination of top medical expertise with convenience and accessibility all in one, the program offers a wide range of services which include home visits by doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and medicine delivery.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. JCI’s unique tracer methodology reviews how the home care organization delivers care to the patient, helping to mitigate risks before they can become problems.

Tracers engage both patients and staff, allowing organizations to show how they meet the standards beyond policies and procedures and Access to care and continuity of services

Speaking about the achievement, Farhan Yasin, CEO- Aster@Home, Aster DM Healthcare said,” The JCI accreditation is a result of our continuous efforts to bring quality healthcare within the reach of citizens across the country. I would like to congratulate the Aster@Home team for their commitment towards assuring the best healthcare practices, conforming to JCI’s meticulous standards which enhance and validate our performance. The world in the last two years has been quite unpredictable and, we as healthcare providers have facilitated improved and easier solutions for our patients. We have adapted to patient needs, in these trying times, and we’ve adopted new practices which have gotten us this far, we carry this momentum forward.”

He further added, “JCI standards are tough to maintain, and we are pleased to have received the accreditation which is a testament to our patient-centric and healthcare delivery approach”.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies in seven countries, including India.

