As temperature rises, pregnant women are at risk of developing heat-related complications

As north India continues to reel under an extreme heatwave, at least 98 people have died in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh due to severe heat in the last three days. According to media reports, all the individuals were suffering from some illness and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat. On Sunday, Odisha reported its first heat wave-related death.

In India, the main summer months – April, May and June – are generally hot in most parts of the country before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions in Odisha, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, etc.

In the wake of the sweltering temperatures, several health experts have warned that pregnant women can have a worrisome impact due to extreme-heat-related complications.

“During pregnancy, women’s bodies have to work harder to keep it cool for both mother and child. Therefore, if the body temperature is high (39°C or higher) due to workplace or environmental conditions, pregnant women can experience exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration,” Shama Karkal, Senior Director and Partner, Swasti- The Health Catalyst, a not-for-profit health organization, told Financial Express.com.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women are more likely to get heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or other heat-related illness sooner than nonpregnant women.

This is because their bodies must work harder to cool down both the pregnant woman’s body and the developing baby, the health body revealed. CDC also reveals that pregnant women are also more likely to become dehydrated. This also means they won’t be able to cool themselves as well by sweating.

“In very hot environments or during strenuous activity a pregnant woman’s core (internal body) temperature may rise. In some cases, increased internal temperature and fever during pregnancy have been linked to birth defects and other pregnancy complications,” CDC states.

Status of heat-related complications among pregnant women in India

According to Karkal, progress in Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) is significant but needs to be more balanced and even. The world’s second highest number of mothers die in India- 24,000-26,000 women annually (SRS, 2018) and 8,37,000 infants annually (30 per 1000 live birth, SRS 2019), she pointed.

“Increased temperatures make pregnant women and children more vulnerable. There is increasing evidence that rise in temperature is related to pregnancy complications and negative pre and post-delivery results- including preterm birth, stillbirth, low birth weight, congenital anomalies, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes and emergency hospital admissions during pregnancy,” Karkal told Financial Express.com.

She also revealed that there is also evidence that high temperatures negatively impact pregnant women’s mental health and alter their behavior. Heat can limit outdoor activities and may deter women from physical activity.

According to a study by Banerjee and Maharaj (2020), in India about two infants die per 1000 live births in rural India due to heat, she added.

“35 percent of infant deaths in India are due to prematurity, and we know that heat is related to pre-term birth. Stillbirth in India has not changed significantly between 2017-2020 and addressing this aspect requires improved ante-natal care which will now have to include heat related prevention as well,” she said.

How can this challenge be tackled?

According to Karkal, in high stillbirth rate districts, improved ante-natal care including risk communication and mitigation measures about heat; quality of care is an important factor as well as the number of ante-natal visits.

“Increased monitoring and support for pregnant women through local governments (Gram Panchayats, Ward Committees, Arogya Samitis) as well as local community-based organisations; include heat related symptom reporting within HMIS. Improved cooling options (hydration as well as environmental temperature) for pregnant women especially from low-socio economic conditions and marginalized communities,” She told Financial Express.com.

Karal also emphasised that this is an additional aspect of work at local levels where local governments and organisations will need to work together.

“Improved care across the life-cycle from childhood, adolescence and pre-natal care for women-addressing the structural issues can not only address maternal and infant mortality but improve overall health outcomes for women. Further studies in India to understand so that specific interventions and advice for pregnant women can be developed,” she added.

She also highlighted that global warming will affect all our health and well-being. “Let’s actively engage to make long term changes and not just “feel-good” actions,” she added.

Here are some tips for preventing heat-related illness

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible

Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours

Cut down on exercise during the heat

Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated

Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are