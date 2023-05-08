Artemis Hospital reports consolidated gross revenue of Rs 2,069 mn in Q4FY23

Artemis Hospital on Friday announced its Q4 FY23 and year-ended March 2023 results. According to the company’s statement, registered a net revenue of Rs 1953 mn, an increase of 31 percent over the same period last fiscal.

Moreover, for the full year of fiscal 2022-23, the Company’s net revenue closed at Rs 7374 mn, an increase of 33 percent over the same period last fiscal.

“Artemis ended FY23 on a high note with consistent growth in performance throughout the year. We continue to achieve various milestones in clinical and non-clinical excellence and take pride in making quality healthcare available to our community. We have also invested in expanding our footprint through our brands including Artemis Lite, Daffodils and Artemis Cardiac Care across the country. We continue to strive to become one of the most trusted brands in India keeping in mind the interest of patients, shareholders and employees of the company,” Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd, said in a statement.

During the quarter, the company reported a net revenue from Operations increased by 31 percent to Rs 1,953 mn from Rs 1,494 mn. Meanwhile, EBITDA increased by 53 percent to Rs 280 mn from Rs 183 mn with margin of 14.4 percent. During the quarter, PBT increased by 71 percent to Rs 140 mn from Rs 82 mn with margin of 7.2 percent.

The company also reported average gross revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) of Rs 69,900 against Rs 64,100. Meanwhile, revenues from overseas patients for the quarter increased by 30 percent to Rs 442 mn from Rs 340 mn, contributing 25 percent to net revenue.

Moreover, patient footfall stood at 85,775 showing an increase of 15 percent. Additionally, PAT increased by 21 percent to Rs 380 mn from Rs 314 mn with PAT margin of 5.2 percent.