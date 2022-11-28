Around 50 percent of children in age group 0-12 years are iron-deficient

Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Saturday released an all-India study on anaemia that revealed that around 50 percent of children in the age group of 0-12 years were found to be iron-deficient.

The five-year-long study included the testing of over four lakh samples (4,25,444) for adequacy of iron in patients’ blood samples.

According to studies, anaemia in recent has risen to become a global public health problem, affecting nearly a quarter of the world’s population. The scenario is even worse in developing countries as the majority of the population is still unaware of the basics of diagnosis, prevention and treatment of Anaemia. November 26 is marked as Iron Deficiency Day. The study also revealed that over 22.7 percent of the total sample size had iron deficiency.

Moreover, it was also witnessed that women were significantly more anaemic than men. The study results indicate Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry closely followed by Rajasthan have the highest percentage of anaemic patients

“Anaemia is a prevalent issue affecting a large population in many developing countries. The time is now for the government, medical bodies and healthcare companies to join forces and eradicate this problem from the root level. Percolation of information in the form of data analytics and nuanced scientific insights can help in creating awareness in a larger population on common health-related concerns like Anaemia. Accurate diagnosis of degree and cause is key, which begins with screening by Complete Blood Count (CBC) and peripheral blood smear examination by pathologist followed by specialized tests to deep dive into the cause. Nutritional deficiency and chronic disease though form primary causes there are many areas where active intervention will improve overall health, wellbeing, and efficiency of our citizens especially the more vulnerable. The release of this study is an effort by Metropolis to support the goals of the Government in reducing the burden of Anaemia across the country,” Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said in a statement.

