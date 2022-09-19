Aragen collaborates with NeoVac to manufacture lipid product for use in RNA vaccines

Aragen Life Sciences Private Limited on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with a UK-based company, NeoVac, for manufacturing a lipid product that will support the development of lipid nanoparticles (LNP) for use in developing RNA vaccines for various diseases.

According to the company, Aragen has been working with NeoVac since early December last year on process research development (PRD) for the lipid product.

The company claims that NeoVac is creating revolutionary and proprietary next-generation LNP to enable better RNA vaccines for various diseases. The LNPs are being developed using cutting-edge technology that makes RNA vaccines more thermostable and accessible with broader capabilities and fewer side effects, it said.

“We are delighted to see the extension of our collaboration with NeoVac into manufacturing. Having been associated with the project at the development phase will enable a seamless transition to the manufacturing phase. This collaboration validates Aragen’s capabilities across discovery, development, and manufacturing to support our customers develop products for the betterment of people across the globe,” Dr. Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Commercial Officer, Aragen, said in a statement.

