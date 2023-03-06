Apollo partners with LifeSigns to donate 1000 remote patient monitoring patches to support Turkey

Apollo Hospitals on Monday announced that it has partnered with LifeSigns to donate 1000 remote patient monitoring patches. These patches can be used in settings where patients need close vital signs monitoring, including cardiac rhythm.

They allow doctors to reliably monitor a patient’s heart rate, ECG rhythm, respiratory rate, temperature, and position, and can also be used to connect to oxygen saturation monitoring devices. This will free up critical care beds for the sickest patients, and those who need care outside of hospitals or in the field can use the patches, it added.

Also Read ASG Eye Hospitals begins integration of Vasan Eye Care, takes operational control

Timely monitoring of vital signs is essential to avoid further loss of life, especially when patients may not have access to their usual care and medications, and are dealing with immense stress from their losses. Dr Sai Praveen Haranath from Apollo Hospitals stated, “Apollo Hospitals stands ready to assist Turkey in this hour of need to help with medical assistance and guidance from our entire critical care and sub-specialist teams, who can help with monitoring these patients.”

The CEO of LifeSigns, Mr Hari Subramaniam, who donated the patches, understands the critical need for such a device, stating, “As a company, we have always believed that vital signs need to be monitored anywhere, anytime, and our devices allow doctors to make important decisions for their patients to prevent harm and encourage healing.”

This whole endeavour was made possible through an international network of volunteers spanning many countries and required extreme coordination and cooperation from busy doctors in Turkey who were already dealing with multiple issues related to the crisis, it claimed.