Apollo launches programme on antimicrobial resistance to promote rational use of antibiotics

Apollo on Thursday announced the launch of an Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme (Apollo ASP) at a national level. According to a statement, the programme will sensitise care providers on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), an issue leading to a public health problem and is today one of humanity’s top ten global public health threats.

“Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme (Apollo ASP) will be the largest program of its kind in the country to promote the rational use of antibiotics to combat the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), also known as drug resistance in the community. The program will sensitize care providers on AMR, an issue leading to a public health problem and is today one of humanity’s top ten global public health threats. Through the Apollo Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme, we aim to optimize the use of antibiotics, turn the tide on AMR, and ensure continued effective treatment of infections for future generations,” Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo said in a statement.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites mutate over time and are no longer affected by medicines against them. This makes treating infections caused by them harder to treat and increases the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

Apollo ASP will implement evidence-based interventions overseen by a multidisciplinary collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme Committee, the doctors said.

Infections caused by drug-resistant organisms lead to prolonged duration of hospitalisation and increased mortality, causing a huge financial burden to the affected persons, and healthcare systems, and hindering the goals of sustainable development.

According to doctors and health experts, antibiotic resistance has led to the emergence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that is responsible for tuberculosis.

Antibiotic-resistant strains have emerged among both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria that cause commonly seen infections such as Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus species, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter species, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, and Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

“The programme will be backed by a digital backbone that will ensure efficiency, and accuracy and allow an analysis of data for decision-making. The ASP will be integrated with Apollo’s electronic medical records platform – Medmantra to facilitate automated alerts. Education and training of doctors, pharmacists and other healthcare staff will include comprehensive case-based modules,” the hospital group said.

