Apollo Hospitals to organise International Health Dialogue on patient safety and healthcare transformation

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday announced that it will organise the 9th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) along with the 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) on 13th and 14th February 2023 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.

The forthcoming conference will also be a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder’s Day, an annual event that pays tribute to the Founder & Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Dr. Prathap C Reddy.

The IPSC with a theme of “Dream, Dare, Design”, a not-for-profit initiative, is the largest patient safety-focused conference in Asia that addresses critical issues in patient safety and provides an excellent opportunity to share views, exchange knowledge and establish research collaborations and networking.

Complementing this is the THIT conference which is the largest healthcare and IT-based international conference and trade show in India organized by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation. The conference is based on the theme “Butterfly effect in action” and will examine various aspects of Digital Health along with accompanying standards and policies.

“The initiative to promote patient safety and digitisation in the healthcare sector will revamp the traditional approach in the sector. New economies, value chains, and business models emerge all the time, with digital as the key driving force. Besides interactive sessions, educational programs and social activities, IHD also features a trade exhibition showcasing the latest products, technology, services and industry information,” the hospital group said in a statement.

“After the massive success of the earlier edition in 2019, the pandemic forced a break. But this year, the twin conferences are back with our team working tirelessly to hold this international event on a massive level with not just national delegates but those from abroad as well. We strive to bring thought leaders of Health IT and Patient Safety together to form a powerful and winning alliance for healthcare delivery powered by digital, thereby creating high accessibility, increased care capacity, high degrees of patient quality and safety leading to delightful care outcomes,” Dr. Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said during a press conference today.

Dr. Reddy also informed that the two conferences are powerful platforms to share best practices and innovations.

“The International Patient Safety Awards will be an opportunity to recognize excellence in the field of patient safety. We have been organizing the THIT conference since 2010 and the 10th edition of the THIT conference will showcase the increasing adoption of AI and ML in healthcare from preventive to imaging solutions with national and international healthcare technological luminaries sharing their experiences,” she said.

The hospital group stated that around 150 Speakers and over 1200 delegates from 30 countries are expected to participate in the conferences. The 2023 conference will also see the International Patient Safety Awards being presented for excellence in various categories, including Digital Innovation, Patient & Family Collaboration, Culture of Safety Design, Quality / Patient Safety beyond Accreditation, Patient Safety and Medication Safety.

The conference is being organized in partnership with leading organizations including the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Joint Commission International (JCI), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI), Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), NATHealth, Astron Health Care Consultants and others.

Over 50 speakers and 500 delegates from 16 countries are expected to participate. The conference is supported by various endorsing partners and national organisations like the National Health Authority (Government of India), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the Telemedicine Society of India, ISeTF, the Computer Society of India, the Indian Medical Association, leading universities, and several Government organizations, it stated.

Organizations like WHO, IITs, AIIMS Delhi, Indian Institute of Science, faculty from several overseas universities and established MNCs have confirmed their participation.

“Start-ups from Innovative Centres of Excellence working on Make in India for the world projects, encompassing Digital Health, will also showcase their products,” it added.