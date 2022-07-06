Apollo Hospitals integrates cardiovascular risk tool with ConnectedLife digital wellness solutions

Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday announced a unique collaboration with ConnectedLife, leaders in the application of motor state diagnostics, to integrate Apollo’s AICVD tool with ConnectedLife’s digital solutions for wellness, condition management and other health-focused applications. According to the hospital group’s press statement, the AICVD tool can predict the risk of cardiovascular disease. This will empower healthcare providers with the tools to predict the risk of cardiac disease in their patients and initiate intervention early enough to make a real difference.

“The clinical integration was demonstrated during the online event to announce the collaboration. The cardiac risk scoring tool is remarkable for its speed in processing data and accuracy in predicting the probability of a patient developing coronary disease. Using the tool, physicians are enabled to deliver proactive, pre-emptive and preventive care for at-risk individuals, improving lives, while mitigating future risks to life and lessen the pressure on healthcare systems,” it stated on Wednesday.

“The rising burden of NCDs led by cardiovascular diseases is a problem that is increasing as our population ages. In addition, premature deaths due to NCDs have a high socio-economic impact with those affected usually being the main income earners. While early diagnosis and intervention can make a positive impact, doctors do not have the tools handy to evaluate the risk of their patients developing heart disease. The collaboration with ConnectedLife brings together our experience and expertise in developing predictive AI tools with ConnectedLife’s healthcare solutions to give healthcare providers a comprehensive tool to predict risk and deliver best-in-class clinical results,” Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said in a statement.

“We believe that technology can truly make a positive impact by equipping doctors with the right tools to fight against non-communicable diseases. The collaboration with ConnectedLife amalgamates AI/ML with user-friendly and reliable risk prediction tools that provide insights for early action. The heart risk score for the Indian populace is an example of how preventive healthcare can use technology to accelerate prevention and reduce the disease burden. This is just the beginning and we will expand the collaboration to other NCDs to prevent and reduce the NCD disease burden. We look forward to growing the collaboration with more tools to make a significant impact to stem the rise of NCDs globally. . She added “This collaboration will further strengthen our research for co-development in Clinical AI, which would not only calibrate our existing models but pave way for better understanding of health risk scores,” Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group stated.

According to the hospital group, the research and development collaboration between Apollo Hospitals and ConnectedLife will integrate and provide round-the-clock availability of Apollo’s clinical AI to all “ConnectedLife with Fitbit” application users and also advance the application and capabilities by providing the AI with near real-time, continuous, longitudinal wellness and health data and as a result deliver a digital transformation from the point in time assessment to one that is continuous and dynamic in a remote, home setting.

“We are honoured to partner with Apollo Hospitals and integrate their best-in-class Clinical AI tools with our ConnectedLife solutions to further advance the digital transformation taking place within the Indian and broader worldwide health eco-system. For ConnectedLife with Fitbit, this is an incredible opportunity to innovate and apply easy-to-use smartphone and wearable technology to enable continuous and dynamic prediction of the risk of cardiac disease at scale. With our trusted, secure and scalable enterprise infrastructure; strict accountability for data acquisition and use, privacy and protection; ConnectedLife will over the coming months further integrate and enrich the application of Apollo’s clinical AI tools to benefit patients and healthcare partners all over the world,” Daryl Arnold, Founder & CEO, ConnectedLife, said in a statement.

“We are very excited to expand our partnership with ConnectedLife to facilitate engagement with strategic partners like Apollo Hospitals to develop and implement solutions that play a key role in building the digital health ecosystem in India. This programme gives patients a better view of their health metrics, which can help them to better manage their heart health conditions,” Steve Morley, Director for Fitbit Health Solution International and APAC stated.

The team at ConnectedLife is at present managing the deployment of its solutions with over 50 healthcare partners worldwide and Apollo’s Clinical AICVD tool will automatically be available and operational to all customers, it stated.