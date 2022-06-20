Apollo Hospitals enters into a partnership with Imperial Hospital in Bangladesh to strengthen its presence in the country

Apollo Hospitals on Monday announced that it has joined hands with Imperial Hospital Ltd (IHL) to strengthen its presence in Bangladesh to enable access to world-class treatments. According to the hospital group’s press statement, Apollo hospitals will manage IHL, a 375 bedded multi specialty tertiary care hospital based out of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Furthermore, Imperial Hospital and Apollo Hospitals have signed a Brand licensing, Operations, and Management (BOMA) agreement to bring healthcare of International standards within the reach of every individual.

“The state-of-the-art facility in Chittagong will have experienced medical staff, clinicians, and administrative staff with the aim to providing outstanding services to patients. Apollo Hospitals shall manage the day-to-day operations and clinical service delivery, utilizing their clinical and managerial capabilities, perfected over decades. To ensure treatment options with outcomes benchmarked against the best in the world are available to people in Chittagong, and other cities and towns in Bangladesh,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the Apollo Hospitals team will conduct regular medical and quality audits to ensure patient safety and the best medical outcomes for all patients visiting Apollo Imperial Hospital.

“In line with our vision to drive positive change across the world and to touch over a billion lives, we have collaborated with Bangladesh’s Imperial Hospital Limited to provide our finest expertise in the management of their tertiary care hospital in Chittagong. We plan to strengthen the hospital’s presence in the country and create a strong medical unit to attend to patients by building trust. Standing by the patients and creating a healthy ecosystem for patients will be the first responsibility of Apollo – Imperial Hospital in Bangladesh,” Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals India, stated while announcing the partnership on Monday.

“We are proud to partner with Apollo Hospitals, a global leader in healthcare and a unique integrated healthcare enterprise. Our association with Apollo Hospitals will enhance the healthcare ecosystem and improve the quality of life of patients in Bangladesh. We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering superior tertiary care services in the region,” Prof. Dr. Rabiul Husain, Chairman of Imperial Hospital said in a statement.

Moreover, on signing the agreement, Dinesh Madhavan, President Group Oncology and International said that improving the quality of healthcare in Bangladesh was an immediate need.

“With this vision the 375-bed tertiary care hospital, Imperial Hospitals ltd was built with world bank support, this centre of excellence needed an able hospital management partner, and choose Apollo Hospitals Ltd, this is a historic day for Indian and Bangladesh health care partnership through Apollo Imperial Hospitals,” he added.