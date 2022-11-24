Apollo Cancer Centre performs unique surgery to remove facial tumour through ear; Procedure first in world, claim doctors

A team of doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre, Bangalore on Thursday announced that they have performed a unique procedure on a 35-year-old patient who suffering from facial nerve schwannoma.

Facial nerve schwannomas are very rare slow-growing tumors, accounting for less than 1 percent of all temporal bone tumors. According to studies, these rare lesions can arise anywhere along the course of the facial nerve.

The team of doctors led by Dr. Satish Nair, Senior Consultant, ENT & Head, and Neck Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Bangalore, performed endoscopic trans canal excision on the woman who was suffering from right-sided facial weakness for the last two years.

According to the doctors, this is for the first time in the world that the principles of head and neck, lateral skull-base approach, and endoscopic techniques were used together to retain the entire functionality of the ear.

Dr. Nair told Financial Express.com that they did an otoendoscopy that revealed a pinkish-pale non-pulsatile mass behind the intact tympanic membrane at the posterosuperior quadrant.

Otoendoscopy is a procedure that gives a large field of vision using direct vision and lateral vision endoscopes and reduces surgical approaches.

During an in-depth examination, the team found that the patient had right-sided Grade V lower motor neuronal facial palsy and her high-resolution computed tomography of Temporal Bone revealed a mass and then she was diagnosed with facial nerve schwannoma.

“The surgery lasted for two hours wherein the team of doctors performed endoscopic trans canal excision of facial nerve schwannoma with cable grafting using the greater auricular nerve. The patient was discharged on the second postoperative day without any complications,” the doctors said during the press conference on Thursday.

Facial nerve schwannomas are benign and slow-growing tumor and it is also known as a Facial Neuroma.

“When we first came across this unique case, we knew the challenges in front of us but confidence in the new age advanced technology ensured to give required results for the patient. The diagnosis revealed facial nerve schwannoma sits in a complicated position and leads to facial palsy. The surgery was a tough one but with the right technique and expertise, we were able to pull off the world’s first endoscopic trans canal excision of facial nerve schwannoma. The patient is doing well post the surgery,” Dr. Nair said.

According to cancer.gov, it has affected fewer than 200,000 people across the globe. In India, the incidence of facial nerve schwannoma is 1 in 50,000.

“The prevalence is very rare. It’s like 1 in 10,000 or 50,000. The number of people who develop this type of tumour is very rare. The cost depends on the kind of tumour, the extent of tumour, and what we going to operate on,” Dr. Nair told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Nair also told Financial Express.com that location of tumour was really difficult to reach and performing it endoscopically was a challenge.

“…once I put the endoscope there in the ear there isn’t much space left and even a speck of blood comes then everything gets smudged…so its definitely require some amount of training and expertise to reach such level and to be able to remove tumour through an ear and that too with an endoscope. Usually, surgeons go through the back of the year and drill a hole. So, uniqueness is that we were able to maintain the structures, and functions and remove the tumour completely and without any scar,” Dr. Nair told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Nair also informed that there are no causal factors this condition. “It’s a sporadic event that can happen to anybody, but it’s very rare,” he added.

