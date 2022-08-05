Amrita Hospitals’ new facility in Faridabad will open this month; PM Modi to inaugurate

Amrita Hospital group’s new 2,400-based healthcare institution is all set to be opened on August 24 in Faridabad. During a press conference on Friday, Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad informed that the inauguration of the new hospital will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, a humanitarian and spiritual leader and the founder of the hospital group will also be present at the event along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to the Hospital management, with this new facility in the Delhi-NCR, the group will be entering the Northern part of the country after establishing themselves in south India for over 25 years.

Once fully operational, the hospital will have around 10,000 staff and more than 800 doctors. With 2,400 beds, over 80 specialties, and 133 acres of campus, this new hospital will become India’s largest private hospital.

“The hospital will have a dedicated research block spread across a seven-floor building that totals three lakh sq. ft. with exclusive Grade A to D GMP labs. There will be a focus on identifying newer diagnostic markers, AI, ML, Bioinformatics etc. We are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world’s biggest names in medical science,” Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said during the press conference on Friday.

Dr. Singh also stressed that the latest and cutting-edge medical research will be a strong thrust area in this new campus. The main campus of the hospital group which is located in Kochi has pioneered surgeries with India’s first two double hand transplants and the country’s first upper-arm double hand transplant, amongst several other procedures. The management maintained that the same “legacy” will be carried over to Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Located in Faridabad Sector – 88, the new hospital of the Amrita group will have a total built-up area of one crore sq. ft. with a 14-floor tower that will encompass the key medical facilities and patient areas.

It will be home to 81 specialties and eight Centres of Excellence, including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care. The hospital will also have India’s largest facility to tackle infectious diseases, according to the hospital management.

Moreover, Dr. Singh informed that the hospital will have a multi-disciplinary approach to improve patient care and treatment.

“Generally, what happens is…it’s individual-based medical care. Earlier, the family physician was taking care of the patient then it was the single doctor who used decide what treatment will be provided. We don’t think it’s wrong but what is most important is that a team of doctors…a team of medicine should be practiced because medicine is changing, technology is changing so the best of the minds should come together and also communicate to the patient properly. So, the practice of team medicine, people from multiple disciplines come together and discuss what is evidence-based care and then deliver the treatment. This is the need of the hour and this is what we are going to focus on in the new facility. We have been doing this at the Kochi campus and now we will be practicing in the Faridabad campus,” Dr. Singh told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Singh told Financial Express.com that there are any gaps because of the commercialisation of medicine practice and they want to bring in rationalisation of approach towards patient care. He also told the Faridabad facility will be the second major hospital and seventh university campus of the Amrita Hospital group.

