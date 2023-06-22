Amrita Hospital Faridabad launches human motor control centre for neurological disorders

Amrita Hospital Faridabad has launched India’s first Human Motor Control Centre dedicated to patients with neurological disorders. The specialized centre, the first in the country, is specifically designed for the treatment of patients battling various neurological conditions including parkinsonism, hyperkinetic movements, epilepsy, and functional neurological disorders.

“By seamlessly integrating a range of advanced neuro-physiological procedures, the Human Motor Control Centre aims to provide exceptional care and treatment to people suffering from movement disorders,” the hospital said in a statement.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. Mark Hallett, Chief of the Human Motor Control Section at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health, which is based at Bethesda, Maryland, USA, it added.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of India’s first Human Motor Control Centre at Amrita Hospital Faridabad. This significant milestone marks a breakthrough in our mission to provide comprehensive care and support to individuals with neurological disorders. Through cutting-edge technology and collaboration with leading researchers, we aim to unravel the mysteries of human motor control and revolutionize the way we diagnose and treat these conditions. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch healthcare that positively impacts the lives of countless patients and their loved ones,” Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital Faridabad, said in a statement.

According to the hospital, the centre will use EEG and EMG data to analyze human motor control and how our bodies move. It will also utilise advanced technologies like transcranial magnetic stimulation, focused ultrasound, and MRI data to deepen the understanding of human motor control disorders. In addition, the centre will collaborate with renowned institutions to generate novel data and enhance patient outcomes.

“In India, there is a lack of extensive research on human motor control disorders despite the presence of millions of patients. Through in-depth analysis using neuro-physiological procedures, we aim to gain a better understanding of the physiology of human voluntary movement. Our unique approach involves utilizing functional MRI data and collaborating with researchers worldwide to advance our understanding of human neuro-physiology,” Said Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Professor & Head of Dept. of Neurology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad in a statement.

Dr. Pandey also revealed that in the last few decades, life expectancy has increased significantly, leading to a rising patient population with human motor disorders. All this highlights the importance of gaining a deeper understanding of these conditions for their effective management and treatment, he added.