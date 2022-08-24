PM Modi inaugurates 2,600-Bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory, the hospital is being seen as a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During the occasion, humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries Krishan Pal were also present.

The Prime Minister along with other dignitaries also took a brief tour of the hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, escorted by the Group Medical Director of Amrita Hospitals, Dr Prem Nair as well as Amrita Hospital Faridabad’s Medical and Administrative Directors, Dr Sanjeev Singh and Swami Nijamritananda Puri, respectively.

PM Modi taking a tour of the newly inaugurated hospital.

“As India is entering Amrit Kaal and collective aspirations and resolutions are taking shape, it is fitting that the country is getting the nectar of blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi. This hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients. It is incomparable from every aspect, be it the building and modern technology or the spirit of compassion and care. It is an amalgamation of spiritual consciousness and offerings of the modern world. The hospital will be a very effective medium of effective and accessible care for the poor,” PM Modi said during the event on Wednesday.

Moreover, PM Modi also said that when India developed a COVID-19 vaccine, “vicious propaganda was unleashed by some people and many kinds of rumours started spreading in the society.”

“That is when religious leaders and spiritual gurus of the society came together and asked the people not to pay heed to these. The effect was immediate, and the country did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as was seen in other nations. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I had placed a vision of the five vows of Amrit Kaal in front of the country. One of these was the complete renunciation of the mentality of slavery. When we give up this mindset, the direction of our actions also begins to change. This is today visible in the healthcare system of the country as there is growing faith in our traditional knowledge. Yoga and Ayurveda have global acceptance today, and the world is going to celebrate the International Millet Year next year,” he said.

With 2,600-beds, 534 of which are ICU, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad will be one of the largest hospitals in the country. It is to be equipped with 81 speciality departments, along with 64 state-of-the-art Operation Theatres and 10 bunkers for precision-medicine oncology.

PM Modi with Amma on Wednesday

Moreover, there will be a 150-seat, fully residential MBBS program, a Nursing College, and a College for Allied Health Sciences. The hospital hosts the largest, fully automated Smart Lab in the country for processing blood and other vital samples.

Meanwhile, the hospital campus itself, which comprises 130 acres, is the largest green-building healthcare project in India, with a minimal carbon footprint and zero wastewater discharge.

A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus. The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory.

