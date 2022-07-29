Aman Mehta appointed as Director on Board of Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday announced that Aman Mehta is appointed as Director on the Board of Torrent Pharma from 1st August, 2022. According to the company’s press statement, Aman is an MBA from Columbia University, New York, and a Bachelor of Economics from Boston University, Boston.

“During his tenure with Torrent, he has worked in both Power and Pharma Sectors. At Torrent Power, Aman was involved at a challenging point in the business journey and was instrumental in bringing about a customer orientation transformation within the distribution business and also made a noteworthy contribution to enhancing efficiency in operations. He has been Executive Director at Torrent Pharma and heads the India Business along with Corporate HR. His marketing acumen coupled with analytical skills have strengthened Torrent’s India business performance and profitability in a highly competitive market,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Torrent Pharma is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group and it is one of key players in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI),Central Nervous System (CNS), and Vitamins Minerals Nutritionals (VMN).