Alma Medical Private Limited appoints Amit Shukla as General Manager

Alma Medical Private Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Amit Shukla as the General Manager of Alma India – Business. With 22 years of experience in the dermatology and aesthetic industry, Amit in his new role will aim to maximise the value of the organization’s business department and develop strategic plans to further strengthen the positioning of Alma in the Indian market.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Mumbai University, Amit, for the last 12 years, has been responsible for growing the aesthetic injectable market in India for dermal fillers, toxins, and ultrasound devices.

Alon Tzionit, President, Alma Medical Private Limited recruited Amit in 2019 to a senior management position for Injectables business and has been growing within the company. He has been successfully heading the business marketing and sales vertical in India.

“Amit is a great leader who has the experience, ideas and vision to expand Alma India’s mission and make it stronger. Under his leadership, I believe we will be able to set a new direction for our organization, grow and develop in India and build various partnerships, collaborations and associations. I am sure Amit will meet the new challenge that will come along in his new role. We look forward to the future of Alma India under his visionary leadership,” Alon Tzionit, President, Alma Medical Private Limited said in a statement.

With Amit’s new set of responsibilities as General Manager, Alma India is all set to meet the growth target for 2023 onwards and take it to the new heights, the company claimed. Alma India is now poised to accomplish the company’s revenue growth and product innovation goals across its enterprise and consumer sectors, it stated.

“I am delighted and humbled to be given this responsibility to steer the organization in this new role as we continue to grow. We’ve received great responses in India. The brand and its ethos have resonated well with the consumers. We have ambitious plans for expansions and new launches. We’re also working to provide more personalized care, measurable results, and improved outcomes,” Amit said in a statement.