Allo Health Appoints Gaurav Gupta as CTO

Allo Health on Wednesday announced the appointment of a technology leader Gaurav Gupta, as the CTO. In his new role, Gaurav will be responsible for leading and spearheading new efforts to build the holistic care platform and scaling the business, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Before joining Allo Health, Gaurav led the Labs and Billing team at Carbon Health, a chain of modern full-stack primary and urgent care clinics in the USA.

“Before Carbon, Gaurav was the CTO and Founding engineer at Eligible Inc, New York City, USA. Eligible provides a platform to securely process all insurance billing transactions, which powers some of the most innovative and advanced healthcare providers in the USA. As the CSO and security lead at Eligible, he extensively contributed to building highly available, scalable, reliable, secure, and HIPAA-compliant tech infrastructures,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to have Gaurav join the team. His appointment comes at a time when Healthcare technology is rapidly changing the ways patients receive care in India. His experience in building and scaling world-class technology teams will be enormously helpful in creating a user-first platform that makes sexual wellness care accessible to all. Welcoming Gaurav to embrace the new wave of digital care delivery with Allo Health,” Pranay Jivrajka, CEO – Allo Health stated on Wednesday.

He was also instrumental in category expansion, automation in retail, and monetizing image inventory systems at Amazon. He was also part of the IBM Tivoli Solutions team, where he architected three solutions and published a patent with the US patent Office, it stated.

“Allo Health is revolutionizing the way Sexual wellness care is delivered by bringing doctors, operators, and engineers under one roof. The numerous taboos and discourses associated with sexual wellness in India prevent people from seeking help or even talking about it. We had our first baby through IVF last year, and since then, my wife and I have been raising awareness and breaking taboos associated with fertility treatment. I always wanted to return to India and improve healthcare discovery, delivery, and management here. I am thrilled to be a part of a team working relentlessly to bring a paradigm shift in care delivery through advanced technologies and services,” Gaurav Gupta, CTO, Allo Health said in a statement.

Gupta also said that they aim to normalise sexual wellness and make it accessible to all. “I am ecstatic to join Allo Health and do my bit in building India’s first digital health clinic for sexual wellness,” he added.