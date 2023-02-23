Akums partners with Lyrus Life Sciences to develop patented technologies and manufacturing products for global markets

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Lyrus Life Sciences for a number of patented technologies and formulations. Lyrus is a research and technology-driven global specialty pharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and innovative products.

The unique treatments and therapies emerging from this world-class collaboration will ensure the launch of patented drugs and more patient-friendly formulations that are beneficial for patients.

“Akums is always willing to integrate value-added quality and leverage partnerships with innovative R&D companies to better serve its clients and patients around the world. We are excited about this new partnership with Lyrus Life Sciences and exceedingly optimistic that this partnership will bring more innovative products to the medical fraternity. Akums’ commitment is to continue to serve the domestic and international market that has received a boost from this collaboration,” Managing Director of Akums, Sanjeev Jain said in a statement.

The products and technologies are carefully selected to address the unmet need in the areas of pain, obesity, diabetes, psoriasis, seasonal flu, respiratory insufficiency, immunity, and women’s health with a special focus on the geriatric and pediatric population, it stated.

“Lyrus with a vision to establish itself as a trusted partner of choice for innovative drug delivery solutions is equipped with a world-class Research & Development Infrastructure. Most noteworthy it has a strong team of qualified scientists and professionals with decades of success in the industry and has more than 20 patents filed worldwide. We’re glad to join hands with Akums which has proven itself over the years as a truly reliable brand and a manufacturing powerhouse. This agreement is a win-win for both, as combined expertise, technologies, and innovation will be beneficial to both patients and doctors as well,” C.P. Bothra, Chairman of Lyrus Life Sciences stated on Wednesday.