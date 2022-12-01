Akums partners with Leiutis and Biophore India to strengthen R&D in multiple therapies

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Leiutis Pharmaceuticals LLP and Biophore India Pharmaceuticals for the research and development of a range of products for multiple therapies.

According to the company’s statement, this association is set to bring succour in therapy areas of CNS disorders, Pain management, and Hormonal disorders, where there is a gap in meeting the needs of patients in an effective, safe, and convenient manner.

This partnership leverages the strengths of each of the companies resulting in an innovation strategy creating a unique value proposition to doctors and patients in India, the company claimed.

“Akums with reach to different markets, operates 15 fully-certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country. This is coupled with the company’s expertise in manufacturing and commercialising virtually all types of formulations, such as tablets, capsules, oral liquids, injections, creams, ointments, etc.; this combines with LEIUTIS Pharmaceuticals LLP, which is a pharmaceutical product innovation company that creates innovative products that advance treatment in specific therapeutic areas,” the company stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Biophore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, is an established pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures niche pharmaceutical products for the generic industry. Biophore’s state-of-the-art, multipurpose Active Ingredient manufacturing facilities in India comply with cGMP standards and meet the requirements of US and EU Drug regulatory authorities. Its technology development centre in Hyderabad is equipped with infrastructure that facilitates the entire process of drug research from conceptualisation to regulatory submissions. The company has filed over 100 drug master files and 150 patents for its unique portfolio. Biophore is one of the world’s leading API companies, ranking in the top 10 US DMF filers with the US FDA in the last five years.

According to the company, the focus of the companies in this partnership is to synergise capabilities, leverage research and bring innovative products in specific therapeutic areas, within the next five years, both in India and other global markets and with the first few products expected to be commercialised in the next two years.

The agreement was signed at the CPHI event and exhibition on the 30th of November 2022 at Greater Noida in the presence of Prof(Dr). Y.K Gupta, President AIIMS Bhopal & President AIIMS Jammu & Former Dean & HoD Pharmacology, AIIMS Delhi.

“India has a significant contribution to the global pharma market and is rightly named the Pharmacy of the world. Global companies are looking towards India for differentiated research and innovative therapies. I am excited to know that Leiutis, Biophore and Akums have collaborated to introduce such differentiated and speciality products. The entire process, from basic Research API Development and Product Manufacturing is based in India. This is exactly what is exciting for India and expected from Indian entrepreneurs. The innovative products from this association will bring laurels to Indian Pharma Industry. A significantly large number of patients suffer from these diseases in India and globally, requiring treatment for several years and often having suboptimal experience with the available treatment options. In association with LEIUTIS and BIOPHORE, we are committing to bringing unique products made available to the physicians and patients for improved clinical outcomes”, said Sanjeev Jain, Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums in a statement.

This tripartite association will see Akums manufacture & commercialise the products created by Leiutis Pharmaceuticals LLP and API from Biophore.

The company also announced that these unique products will be launched and marketed in India and the rest of the world.

