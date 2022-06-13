Akums Drugs conducts 11-day Blood Donation Drive, as part of their CSR campaign

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company, recently conducted an 11-day blood donation drive across their offices and plants in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Shalimar Bagh, Delhi and Haridwar, respectively. Approximately over 1,600 units of blood were collected, the pharma company claims.

“Conducting blood donation camps is one of the Akums’s ongoing social campaign. They have also been cleaning and maintaining the river Ganga and its ghats for about a decade. Akums Drugs also works to boost the greenery around their offices’ and plants’ premises. They also make it a point to support nearby schools with their supply requirements,” the company stated on Monday.

“In the case of medical emergencies, one of the most common requirements is human blood, and there is no substitute for it. At Akums Drugs, , we have conducted regular voluntary blood donation drives. Our aim is to support the country and our country people by making this important part of patient care available, to the best of our abilities. We are glad that our people came forward to attend our camp to donate blood, over 1,523 Akums Drugs employees came forward to donate blood on that day. This will save many many lives,” Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Shri Sandeep Jain said in a statement.

According to the company, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd . manufactures more than 12 percent of India’s consumption. The Pharma major deals in the manufacturing and export of formulations in a wide spectrum of dosage forms & therapeutic segments. Moreover, the company is currently supplying to almost all Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies across the globe and is the 67th largest employer in the country.