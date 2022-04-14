Akums acquires Ankur Drugs HP plant to boost production capacities of oral tablets and liquids

Contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has acquired a facility from Ankur Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited in Himachal Pradesh (HP) to boost its production capacities for general oral tablets and oral liquids.

The facility acquired by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of largest drug manufacturing facilities in the country. The planned capacities of the new facility are 6 billion units of tablets and 90 million units of oral liquids per annum. This facility is most likely to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Sandeep Jain says, “With this new facility in Nalagarh in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, we are trying to bridge some more capacity gaps in the pharma industry. What the addition of this new facility means to our existing network is to step up our continuous efforts to serve our customers efficiently and the nation better.”

Apart from these changes, Akums had also acquired three API facilities near Chandigarh in January 202. All of this contributes to building its capacity and efficient backward-integrated supply chain to strengthen its market leader position in India. Akums manufactures approximately 12% of all drugs consumed in the country.

Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Sanjeev Jain says, “In 2021, our supplies made up approximately 12% of the total market. With this new facility acquisition in the state of Himachal Pradesh and our previous acquisition in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, in August 2021, we have bolstered our total capacity further. This expansion is a step towards achieving our goal of 20% market share. The operations at our Kotdwar plant have begun recently, while our new plant in Himachal Pradesh is likely to start its operations by December 2022.”

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is the largest contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company of India, manufacturing more than 12% of India’s consumption. The organisation deals in the manufacturing and export of formulations in a wide spectrum of dosage forms & therapeutic segments. The company is currently supplying to almost all Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies across the globe and is one of the largest employers. The 10 state-of-the-art facilities are dedicated to oral solid dosage forms (with separate units for beta lactum and non-beta lactum formulations), Oral liquid dosage forms, Sterile dosage forms (injectable, eye, ear & nasal), hormonal (oral and injectable), ointments & cosmetics, Ayurvedic, food supplements & nutraceuticals and animal health care.