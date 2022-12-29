After Gambia, 18 children in Uzbekistan died allegedly due to India-made syrup; Probe on

After reports of children’s death due to Indian cough syrup in Gambia, the central government is now investigating another claim of deaths due to Indian syrup in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that at least 18 children have died in Samarkand after allegedly consuming an India-made syrup, Doc-1 Max. The syrup was manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

The Ministry said in a statement that laboratory tests of the preparation found the presence of the contaminant ethylene glycol. The Ministry also said the medicine was consumed without a prescription and in a higher dose by the children affected.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was ready to assist Uzbek authorities in an inquiry into the deaths of 18 children which the country has linked to alleged side effects of a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the global health body is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist them in further investigations.

Also Read India begins inspecting drug factories following cough syrup deaths in Gambia

According to reports, the authorities have halted the manufacturing of the cough syrup at the Noida unit of Marion Biotech until samples are tested.

The pharma company said that samples of the cough syrup have been collected from its manufacturing unit and that they are now waiting for the test reports. Additionally, a casualty assessment report has also been sought from Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry also said that it was found that the children, before being hospitalised, took this syrup at home for 2-7 days, in doses of 2.5 to 5 ml three to four times a day, which exceeds the standard dose. Reportedly, the syrup was used by the parents as an anti-cold remedy.

After the death of 18 children came to light, the country’s authorities have withdrawn Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have been withdrawn from all pharmacies. Moreover, seven employees were sacked because they failed to analyse the situation in time and take steps, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, in India, a joint inquiry is being conducted by the teams of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO – north zone) and Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority. Reportedly, this particular syrup is currently not being sold in the Indian market.

Earlier this year, deaths of 70 children in Gambia were linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.