Accelerating Action for Staple Food Fortification is crucial to combat Micronutrient Malnutrition: Experts

The Department of Foods and Nutrition, Faculty of Family and Community Sciences, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MS University), in partnership with the National Centre for Excellence and Advanced Research on Anaemia Control (NCEAR-A)-AIIMS, New Delhi, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM)-Haryana, organized an International Webinar on ‘Large Scale Food Fortification’ on Tuesday.

The webinar themed ‘Food Fortification: Accelerating action to reduce micronutrient malnutrition’, featured high-powered dignitaries including Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) who delivered the keynote address. Moreover, experts such as Dr. Helena Pachon, Research Professor, Emory University, Atlanta, US; Dr. Georg Lietz, Professor for International Nutrition at the Human Nutrition Research Centre, Newcastle University, UK; Dr. Kapil Yadav (MBBS, MD), Additional Professor, (NCEAR-A), AIIMS, New Delhi; and Dr. Mona Duggal, (MBBS, MD, MHS), Associate Professor, PGIMER, Chandigarh were also present during the webinar.

“it is evident from the recent NFHS-5 data that anaemia has increased among all age groups across the country. For proper health, diet diversity is important; however, to overcome widespread micronutrient deficiency, we need complementary strategies. Food fortification perhaps is the easiest and most cost-effective way to tackle these issues. Healthy diets must be promoted while recognizing the benefits of fortification when administered at scale. Collectively, we can make food fortification a reality. The vehicles chosen are staples consumed in daily diets and this would provide universal coverage. Food Fortification strategy must be monitored and reviewed periodically,” Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), said while presenting the keynote speech during the webinar.

During the first session of the webinar which was delivered by Dr. Georg Lietz and Dr. Helena Pachon, the dialogue focused on current global experiences around how Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF) is working as a public health strategy to address deficiencies of key micronutrients.

“Vitamin A deficiency remains a public health concern in South Asia and more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Vitamin A fortification across the world has shown effective results in reducing Vitamin A Deficiency (VAD). For instance, sugar fortification with vitamin A in Guatemala resulted in a successful reduction of VAD from 15.6% to 0.6% from the year 1995 to 2013. Going forward, India can learn from such global experiences. However, regular monitoring of both dietary intake and biochemical indicators, documenting impact, effectiveness, and safety, and strengthened industry motivation would be vital in implementing a safe Vitamin A fortification program,” Dr. Georg Lietz, shared insights from global studies said while speaking of reaching out to the vulnerable with Vitamin A fortification.

While highlighting insights from studies conducted in over 27 countries on the fortification of staple foods, Dr. Helena Pachon said that at present a majority of countries mandate or allow food fortification. According to Dr. Pachon, global experiences have shown that mandatory fortification is more effective than voluntary fortification in improving health and nutrition outcomes and addressing health inequities.

“This includes reducing the prevalence of iodine, iron, and folate deficiencies as well as preventing goiter, nutritional anemia, and neural tube defects. Going forward, monitoring of food consumption patterns and quality control are key to ensuring sustainable fortification, along with countries complying with WHO fortification recommendations,” she said.

The second session, delivered by Dr. Kapil Yadav and Dr. Mona Duggal, and moderated by Dr. Seema Puri, Associate Professor, Institute of Home Economics, New Delhi, focused on the Indian perspective of how large-scale food fortification can be a crucial complementary strategy to address vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

“Evidence-based decision making is key to moving successfully from research to policy to programme. Universal salt iodisation is India’s biggest success story in fortification, and continuous data, monitoring, and evaluation of quality coverage and consumption have been critical to this achievement. These learnings will be crucial to keep in mind as we implement iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12 fortification in public food programmes to prevent nutritional anemia as mandated under Anemia Mukt Bharat program, Dr Kapil Yadav said while highlighting the importance of a continuous cycle of research, policymaking, and programme implementation in public health.

Additionally, the webinar also emphasised that although staple food fortification might not be the ultimate panacea, it is required as a complementary food system strategy to reduce vitamin and mineral deficiencies.