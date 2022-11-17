Aakash Healthcare opens multi-speciality Hospital in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

New Delhi-based Aakash Healthcare on Wednesday announced its expansion plans and said it is now all set to foray into a foreign land with the opening of a multi-speciality hospital in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. According to it’s press statement, Aakash Healthcare becomes the first Indian Hospital to open a fully managed hospital with an initial investment of $ 3.5 million in a foreign land.

“There are many Indian healthcare players operational in various parts of Uzbekistan, but most are offering OPD and mini-surgeries camps or have limited liability tie-ups with existing local hospitals. For the first time, an operational local hospital has been completely acquired by an affiliate company of Aakash Healthcare, India and it will be run like a fully owned Indian hospital maintaining clinical expertise, world-class physical and clinical infrastructure, skills and ethics as per Indian standards with a focus on Class and Compassion in Care,” the hospital said in a statement.

The inflow of Uzbek patients to India and especially to New Delhi is increasing exponentially, it claimed. About 8,000 patients come to New Delhi every year for medical treatments and the approximate market size is the tune of $ 30 Million.

“AHPL (India company) has a sister concern or affiliate company Anvika Healthcare; Ankiva Healthcare started a foreign company Aakash Healthcare LLC, which has taken over the hospital in Tashkent as a foreign investment. The company plans to invest $ 10 million and provide 200 direct jobs in the next three years. It is a moment of pride for the Aakash family and the people of Uzbekistan, who often have to travel overseas for their medical treatment,” Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare Pvt Ltd. said in a statement.

According to the hospital, Uzbekis have major Liver issues and nearly 15% of the population suffers from Hepatitis B. The majority of patients come to India for complex surgeries like liver transplants, cancer surgeries, and Neurological and orthopedic procedures. The major focus of Aakash Healthcare LLC would be on Mother & Child, Orthopaedic and Liver among others, it claimed.

“We aim to build an ecosystem of quality healthcare for Uzbek and nearby countries where quality healthcare is underdeveloped. We have been planning for this for the last three years and finally, Aakash Healthcare LLC acquired our first overseas hospital, Asia Med Centre, in Tashkent. This is just the beginning, and we will go to other foreign locations in the future. Now, the hospital is renamed as Aakash Healthcare Multispeciality Hospital and will begin its operations formally from November 23, 2022, onwards,” Dr. Aashish Chaudhry added.

The hospital has 50 beds and specialty departments. With a wide spectrum of specialties, including orthopedics, pediatrics, endocrinology, neurology, internal medicine, physiotherapy, cardiology, gynecology, urology, general surgery, neurosurgery, ENT, USG, X-ray, Laboratory, and Dentistry, Aakash Hospital, Tashkent will work according to best global practices with world-class facilities, it stated.

Moreover, Aakash Healthcare LLC also intends to train local doctors, surgeons, nursing, and support staff with quality healthcare practices, so that over a period of time, local healthcare professionals can work at par with their Indian counterparts. The exchange program for the training of Uzbek staff in India is also very much on the cards, it stated.

