8 dead due to flesh-eating bacteria in US; here’s what you need to know

Flesh-eating bacteria in the US: After causing multiple deaths, flesh-eating bacteria has wreaked havoc in the United States. According to media reports, the bacteria, known as Vibrio vulnificus, has claimed 8 lives so far.

Reportedly, the bacteria has led to at least a dozen deaths this year. The flesh-eating bacteria can be found in raw or undercooked seafood, saltwater, and brackish water.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the bacteria has led to the death of 2 people since January in Hillsborough County, home of Tampa. Florida has recorded a total of 26 cases statewide this year, as per local media reports.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the virus was detected in a person who died in Long Island.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul stated. Moreover, the health officials of New York are still investigating how the Long Island victim was infected.

Last month, three people, aged between 60 and 80 years old, were infected with the bacteria in Connecticut and two of them have reportedly died.

What is Vibrio vulnificus or flesh-eating bacteria?

Vibrio vulnificus is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause vibriosis. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year.

CDC maintains that people with vibriosis become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater. According to the US health agency, most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

Interestingly, Vibrio vulnificus is related to Vibrio cholerae which is the causative agent of cholera.

Why Vibrio vulnificus is called flesh-eating bacteria?

Although Vibrio vulnificus does not eat tissue, it can cause necrotizing fasciitis if it enters the body through a cut or wound. In case of necrotizing fasciitis, the flesh around the infection site dies.

According to CDC, some Vibrio vulnificus infections can lead to life-threatening wound infections in which the flesh around an open wound dies. Moreover, many who are infected may need intensive care or limb amputations. As per CDC data, about 1 in 5 who get the infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

What are the symptoms of infections from flesh-eating bacteria?

When the bacteria enters the body it can lead to the following symptoms:

watery diarrhea

abdominal cramping

nausea

vomiting

fever

chills

According to CDC, usually these symptoms occur within 24 hours of ingestion and last about 3 days. Severe illness is rare and typically occurs in people with a weakened immune system.

“Vibrio bacteria can also cause a skin infection when an open wound is exposed to salt water or brackish water,” it stated.

How the bacterial infection is treated?

According to CDC, in the case of mild cases, treatment is not necessary. However, patients should drink plenty of liquids to replace fluids lost through diarrhea.

The US health agency also maintains that sometimes antibiotics used in severe or prolonged illnesses.